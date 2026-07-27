The aspirant’s handbook: What it takes to vie for political seat in 2027 elections- Step- by- step guideline

Independent Route: If running independently, you must not be a registered member of any political party for at least 3 months prior to the election date.

Step 1: Confirm Basic Legal Eligibility and Educational Qualifications

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Before initiating campaign activities, confirm that you satisfy the constitutional and legal prerequisites set by the Constitution of Kenya and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC):

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) logo

Voter Registration: You must be a registered voter. Verify your details during the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercises.

Academic requirements: Ensure you hold the required educational certificates for your targeted seat

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A recognized university degree for Presidential, Gubernatorial, Senatorial, and Parliamentary positions, or the required post-secondary qualifications for MCA seats as specified in current electoral laws.

Foreign degrees must be authenticated by the Commission for University Education (CUE).

Chapter Six Compliance: You must meet the moral and ethical requirements outlined in Chapter Six of the Constitution and the Leadership and Integrity Act.

Ensure you have valid clearances from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI/Certificate of Good Conduct), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

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Citizenship & Status: you must be a citizen of Kenya.

Step 2: Resign from Public Office (If Applicable)

If you currently serve as a public or state officer (excluding sitting MPs, Governors, or MCAs), you are legally required to resign from public service within the statutory timeframe ahead of the election: Where one Monitors the official timelines gazetted by the IEBC.

File your formal resignation with your employer before the statutory deadline to avoid automatic disqualification.

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Step 3: Define Your Political Vehicle (Party vs. Independent)

Decide early whether to join an established political party or run as an independent candidate, as both pathways carry strict legal obligations:

Party Route: Join a fully registered political party. Monitor the Registrar of Political Parties registry to ensure your membership is active.

Prepare for party primaries (nominations) and secure a formal Party Nomination Certificate.

Independent Route: If running independently, you must not be a registered member of any political party for at least 3 months prior to the election date.

You will also need to submit a clearance request to the ORPP and choose an approved symbol not in use by any registered party.

Step 4: Establish Your Field Office and Campaign Structure

Set up a functional infrastructure within the constituency, ward, or county you intend to represent:

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Electoral Office: Establish and maintain a physical campaign office within your electoral boundary. Register its physical address and contact details with the IEBC as required by law.

Campaign Secretariat: Appoint key officers, including a Campaign Manager, Finance Officer, Legal Counsel, Communications Director, and Ground Coordinators across all polling centers.

Agent Network: Begin identifying trustworthy polling agents for every polling station within your electoral area to oversee voter turnout and tallying on election day.

Step 5: Gather Required Supporter Signatures and Documents

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Compile the mandatory documentation needed for official IEBC nomination day:

Collect the required list of supporters accompanied by copies of their National IDs (e.g., at least 2,000 registered voters for Presidential aspirants across majority counties, or specified numbers for constituency/ward seats).

File image of a podium by the IEBC in readiness for a presser at Bomas of Kenya

Nomination Fee: Prepare the official nomination fee payable to the IEBC via Banker's Cheque.

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Where the fee payable for the presidential position is Sh 200,000 and a discounted fee of Sh100,000 Youth, Women, & Persons with Disability.

While that of Governor and Senator position, nominations go at Sh 50,000 where the discounted fee is Sh 25,000.

Member of National Assembly (MP) and County Woman Representative nomination fees are Sh 20,000, the discounted fee is Sh 10,000.

While Member of County Assembly's (MCA) fee is Sh 5,000 and the discounted fee is Sh 2,500.

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Statutory Forms: Complete the Commission Nomination Forms, Statutory Declaration forms, and the IEBC Electoral Code of Conduct.

Step 6: Execute Grassroots Mobilization and Financial Planning

With legal and logistical foundations in place, execute your strategic voter outreach campaign:

Budgeting & Compliance: Establish a dedicated campaign account to track donations and expenditures in line with election financial regulations.

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Targeted Outreach: Conduct door-to-door town halls, attend community events, and leverage local media/digital platforms to present your manifesto.

Voter Mobilization: Ensure your supporter base is actively registered to vote in your specific electoral area during the IEBC voter registration drives.

Step 7: Clear Official IEBC Clearance and Electoral Gazettement

Present yourself to the Returning Officer during the officially gazetted IEBC nomination days:

IEBC conducts the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration

Submit your credentials, party nomination certificate (or independent clearance), supporter lists, and statutory forms.

Once verified and approved by the Returning Officer, receive your formal certificate of clearance.