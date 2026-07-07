An undated image of the late Rt. Hon Raila Odinga and Martha Karua at a past political rally in Nairobi (Image: Files)

An undated image of the late Rt. Hon Raila Odinga and Martha Karua at a past political rally in Nairobi (Image: Files)

How much money do you need to vie for the presidency? See cost of campaigns

Helicopters, branded convoys, giant billboards and rallies in every corner of the country don't come cheap. As Kenya prepares for the 2027 elections, proposed campaign spending limits reveal just how expensive politics can be - and the figures are staggering.

Every election season, Kenya suddenly becomes louder.

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You can't drive for twenty kilometers without seeing a smiling politician on a billboard and helicopters begin appearing in places that haven't seen one in five years.

Convoys snake through market centers. T-shirts, caps and lesos seem to multiply overnight. Even the local shopping center somehow ends up hosting three political rallies in one weekend.

It all raises the same question: Who is paying for all this?

And perhaps more importantly, how much is a politician actually allowed to spend trying to win your vote?

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That's the conversation the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) wants to settle ahead of the 2027 General Election after proposing fresh campaign spending limits for every elective seat in the country - from Member of County Assembly all the way to President.

A political rally at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi in the run up to the 2022 elections (Image: Files)

The race to State House is a billion-shilling affair

If the proposed regulations are adopted, anyone hoping to become Kenya's next president could legally spend up to Sh4.4 billion during the campaign period.

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Sh4.4 billion sounds extraordinary until you think about what a nationwide campaign actually looks like.

It covers forty-seven counties with hundreds of rallies. It involves television advertisements and radio campaigns in multiple languages. There are thousands of campaign staff on payroll.

Don't forget huge bills around security, logistics, aircraft, fuel, accommodation, social media teams, polling agents and campaign materials stretching from Mandera to Lunga Lunga.

Presidential campaigns don't simply travel across Kenya - they temporarily build organizations that resemble medium-sized companies.

Politics gets cheaper - but not by much

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The billions may belong to the presidential race, but every other elective seat also comes with its own spending ceiling.

Governors, senators, MPs, Woman Representatives and MCAs would all have limits determined by factors such as the size of the constituency, population and the cost of reaching voters.

That means campaigning in Nairobi isn't necessarily treated the same as campaigning in Turkana or Marsabit, where candidates often cover vast distances to reach scattered communities.

The IEBC's argument is that elections shouldn't become a competition of who has the deepest pockets.

President Ruto, former president Uhuru Kenyatta and the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at a media panel in 2022 (Image: Files)

Why does the IEBC want limits in the first place?

Campaign spending has always been one of Kenya's political grey areas. Nobody expects candidates to campaign for free.

But when spending goes unchecked, wealthy candidates gain an obvious advantage through bigger rallies, more advertising and greater visibility.

The proposed regulations are meant to make elections more transparent by setting clear boundaries on how much candidates and political parties can spend - and requiring them to account for that money.

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Whether the limits will completely level the playing field is another debate altogether.

Will these rules actually apply?

That's the question many politicians are asking.

Kenya's Election Campaign Financing Act has existed for years, yet campaign spending limits have never been fully implemented because the supporting regulations were repeatedly postponed.

This latest proposal is another attempt to finally put those rules into practice before the country heads to the ballot in 2027.

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If Parliament approves the regulations, candidates seeking office will have to campaign within the prescribed limits and disclose how campaign funds are raised and spent.

By then, Kenyans will once again be watching helicopters criss-cross the country, convoys fill the highways and campaign caravans roll into towns.

Only this time, there will be one extra question hanging over every rally.