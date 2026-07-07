A police roadblock. IG Mutyambai directs traffic check points & roadblocks shall only be mounted with express authority of Regional/Formation Commanders

A police roadblock. IG Mutyambai directs traffic check points & roadblocks shall only be mounted with express authority of Regional/Formation Commanders

Saba Saba protests are underway across Kenya: Full list of the current roadblocks

The heightened security measures seen across Nairobi on Saba Saba Day followed a notice issued by the National Police Service on Monday, July 6, announcing enhanced checkpoints on roads within the city.

As early as 8: 43 AM: A second police roadblock was mounted along Waiyaki Way at Kangemi, further tightening access into Nairobi as security agencies step up operations ahead of the Saba Saba protests.

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List of the known roadblocks and checkpoints reported so far include:

A police roadblock. IG Mutyambai directs traffic check points & roadblocks shall only be mounted with express authority of Regional/Formation Commanders

1. Thika Road – Roadblocks mounted at Blue Post, Githurai and Allsops. Nairobi-bound traffic from Ruiru is being diverted through the Kimbo service lane.

2. Mombasa Road – Roadblock in place near Cabanas, with security checkpoints actively screening vehicles heading towards the city

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3. Juja Road – Access blocked by police.

4. Lang’ata Road – Heightened security operations and checkpoints reported.

5. Kiambu Road – Security roadblocks mounted, with access restricted in some sections.

6. Ngong Road – Police checkpoints reported along the route.

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7. Waiyaki Way – Security operations intensified, with motorists facing screening and diversions at various points.

8. Jogoo Road – Heavy police presence reported amid transport disruptions and restrictions on movement into the CBD.

The police and the protestors clash

The heightened security measures seen across Nairobi on Saba Saba Day followed a notice issued by the National Police Service on Monday, July 6, announcing enhanced checkpoints on roads within the city.

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The police said the measures were informed by past experiences during Saba Saba commemorations, which they said had in some instances led to breaches of peace and disruption of normal business activities.

The NPS stated that the checkpoints would be used to control both human and vehicle movement and urged members of the public to cooperate with officers to ensure law and order.

On the other hand, the organisers (activists, victims of alleged forced abductions and arrests) of the demonstrations had insisted that the demos would continue with an aim of matching to parliament to present their grievances.

‘’Tomorrow, Kenyans from all walks of life will commemorate SabaSaba day, a historical milestone in the struggle of democracy, constitutionalism and accountable governance,’’ Elisha Ochieng, an activist stated.

‘’We want tomorrow to take a petition to parliament not just because of police brutality and extrajudicial killings but we want to take this course further so that we can have a nation that everyone can enjoy living in,’’ another activist stated.

The protestors maintained that they had submitted their notification to the police in good time despite the response of the police stating they had not received any information on the planned protest.

As at 8 AM: Heavy traffic had built up at Allsops Junction along Thika Superhighway after police established a roadblock to inspect vehicles heading towards Nairobi. The inspections have slowed movement on the busy highway, causing significant delays for motorists and public service vehicles.

Access to Nairobi CBD through Waiyaki Way has also been cut off completely after police mounted a roadblock at Uthiru 87. Where Officers were redirecting vehicles away from the city center as security operations intensified.

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The Security firm Securex Agencies reported widespread police roadblocks and checkpoints across Nairobi ahead of the Saba Saba protests, with heavy deployments along Thika Road, Jogoo Road, Mombasa Road, Kiambu Road, Ngong Road and Waiyaki Way.

Comoros soldiers patrol the streets after opposition supporters staged a protest in Moroni on January 17, 2024.

The firm said police had warned that demonstrations held without the required notification would be treated as illegal.