How to apply for protest victim compensation with Sh50K to Sh3M payouts [Requirements]

The requirements vary depending on the type of harm suffered.

The panel on compensation for victims of protest-related violence has set out how affected individuals can apply for redress under a new framework covering incidents from 2013 to 2026.

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The process follows a government-backed reparations plan that has been in development following court orders, constitutional petitions and a presidential directive.

Where victims can submit applications

Applicants can lodge claims through the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), both of which have been central in collecting earlier complaints and verification data.

Applications can also be submitted through email at info@victimscompensation.go.ke. The panel has said physical offices will be opened and announced later, allowing in-person submissions for those without digital access.

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Documents required for different claims

The requirements vary depending on the type of harm suffered.

For fatalities, applicants must provide a post-mortem report, burial permit, and identification documents such as a national ID or birth certificate for minors.

For injuries, claimants are required to submit a medical report, a P3 form, hospital receipts, and pharmacy receipts.

For sexual violence cases, the required documents include a P3 form, medical report, and an OB number from police records.

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For economic loss, applicants must provide witness statements, OB numbers, and other supporting documents that show financial impact.

A business looted in Nairobi CBD

Verification and payment process

Once applications are submitted, they will be verified before compensation is issued. Successful claimants will receive payments directly into their bank accounts.

Compensation amounts will depend on the severity of harm, with payouts already set between Sh50,000 for minor injuries and over Sh3 million for fatalities.

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The panel has also adopted a reasonable basis to believe standard for verification, which is lower than court-level proof. This is intended to speed up processing and widen access for victims who may not have complete documentation.

Context behind the compensation framework

The framework is part of a broader reparations process triggered by a presidential proclamation issued on March 6, 2026.

It follows recommendations from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), compliance with court petitions E10, E11 and E14 of 2025, and Gazette Notice 12002 of 2025.

It also stems from a broader political commitment under a 10-point agenda agreed within the Broad Based Government structure, aimed at addressing recurring protest-related violence and historical grievances.

The panel, chaired by Prof Makau Mutua, was formed to operationalise these recommendations and deliver a structured compensation system. The National Treasury has already committed an initial Ksh 2 billion allocation for implementation.

What the framework seeks to achieve

Beyond compensation, the framework is designed as a reparations system for verified harm suffered during protests, including deaths, injuries, sexual violence, destruction of property and violations involving law enforcement officers.

More than 1,100 victims have already been verified through KNCHR and IPOA processes, with thousands of claims still under review.

File image of Kenyan protesters carrying Ericsson Kyalo Mutisya’s body draped in the flag after he was shot dead during peaceful protests in Nairobi, Kenya.

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The framework also recognises that compensation is not a substitute for justice. Investigations and prosecutions are expected to continue through IPOA, the Director of Public Prosecutions and other investigative bodies, even after payouts are made.

Broader reparations approach and state commitments

The plan outlines a wider approach that goes beyond financial payouts. It includes medical care, psychosocial support, rehabilitation services and restoration measures for victims and families.

Government ministries responsible for health, social protection and gender are expected to support implementation alongside KNCHR and other agencies.

The framework also calls for public acknowledgment of harm as part of national healing, drawing on international practice where states recognise victims through both financial and symbolic measures.

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Long-term reforms and proposed legal changes

The compensation process is linked to proposals for a permanent Reparations Act and a dedicated Reparations Fund to ensure long-term, predictable support for victims.

Parliament is expected to consider legislation to formalise the system, while KNCHR would take a coordinating and oversight role across implementing agencies.

The framework also points to broader reforms, including review of cases involving peaceful protest charges, potential reforms to the Public Order Act, and retraining of law enforcement officers on handling demonstrations.

File image of Kenyan protesters hold a Kenyan flag over the body of a fellow youth killed during peaceful protests in Nairobi, Kenya, on 25th June 2024.

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