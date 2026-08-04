Hon. Dr. CS. Julie Ouma Oseko is an accomplished Kenyan legal professional, academic, and governance expert who serves as the Vice Chairperson of the National Land Commission (NLC) (Image: Files)

Hon. Dr. CS. Julie Ouma Oseko is an accomplished Kenyan legal professional, academic, and governance expert who serves as the Vice Chairperson of the National Land Commission (NLC) (Image: Files)

Julie Oseko: Inside the life of the lawyer leading Kenya's land justice agenda

Dr. Julie Ouma Oseko is one of the newest faces at the National Land Commission, serving as its Vice Chairperson. A constitutional lawyer, academic and governance expert, she now occupies one of the country's most influential positions in land administration.

Land remains one of Kenya's most sensitive and contested national issues, touching everything from public infrastructure and investment to historical injustices and community disputes.

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At the centre of those conversations is the National Land Commission (NLC), and helping steer its work is Vice Chairperson Dr. Julie Ouma Oseko.

Elected Vice Chairperson in March 2026 during the Commission's inaugural sitting, Oseko is part of the new team tasked with managing public land, advising governments on land policy and overseeing some of Kenya's most complex land governance matters.

Her election came a day after the new commissioners were sworn into office for a six-year term.

Julie Oseko and other officials as The National Land Commission (NLC) welcomed a high-level delegation from the Republic of Sierra Leone recently (Image: Files)

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Career built on law and constitutional governance

Unlike many public officials whose careers begin in politics, Oseko built hers in the legal profession and academia.

She is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, a Certified Secretary (CS-K) and holds a PhD in Constitutional Law from the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom.

She also earned a Master of Laws (LL.M) in Public International Law and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) from the University of Nairobi.

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Her professional career spans more than three decades in constitutional law, governance, legal reform and public administration.

Global recognition

Beyond legal practice, Oseko has established herself as an academic and researcher.

She has published extensively on constitutionalism, judicial reform, human rights, gender-based violence and governance, presenting research at both local and international forums.

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She has also been recognised with several awards for leadership, innovation and excellence in Kenya's justice sector.

Her work has increasingly focused on strengthening public institutions, promoting stakeholder engagement and advancing Alternative Justice Systems (AJS) as a way of improving access to justice.

As Vice Chair at the NLC, Julie Oseko's statutory duties focus on the oversight, equitable distribution, and transparent management of public land across Kenya (Image: Files)

Roles at the NLC

As Vice Chairperson, Oseko serves in the leadership of the constitutional commission established under Article 67 of the Constitution.

The Commission is responsible for managing public land on behalf of the national and county governments, advising on land policy, investigating historical land injustices, overseeing compulsory land acquisition and promoting equitable access to land resources.

Shortly after taking office, the Commission began work on key national projects, including approving the process for land acquisition required for the Standard Gauge Railway Phase 2B from Naivasha to Kisumu, signalling its readiness to support major infrastructure development while safeguarding legal processes.

Oseko joins the National Land Commission at a time when land governance remains central to Kenya's development agenda.

From compulsory acquisition for roads and railways to public land management and the resolution of historical land disputes, the Commission's decisions directly affect communities, investors and government projects across the country.

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With her background in constitutional law, institutional governance and justice reform, Oseko brings legal expertise to an institution whose work sits at the intersection of law, development and public interest.