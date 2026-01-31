1. What Is the Pulse Influencer Awards

The Pulse Influencer Awards is an annual celebration that recognises the most impactful, innovative and influential digital creators across Africa. The initiative spans Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda and Sub-Saharan Africa, spotlighting creators who: Inspire and positively impact their communities

Create original and engaging content

Drive culture, trends and conversations

Maintain loyal and interactive audiences



The Awards support Pulse’s mission to champion digital creativity and strengthen Africa’s growing influencer ecosystem.

2. How the Awards Work

2a. Nominee Selection

Public nominations open first, allowing fans and audiences to put forward their favourite creators. After this stage, independent juries in each market review all public submissions and create the official shortlist. These juries evaluate and select nominees based on: Quality of content



Engagement and authenticity



Impact within their niche



Consistency, credibility and community growth

The shortlisted nominees are presented to the public for voting.

2b. Voting Process

How to Vote: Visit the Pulse Influencer Awards page on the Pulse website in your country.



Scroll to view all available categories.



Select a category.



Choose your favourite nominee.



Submit your vote.

NB: Each individual is allowed one vote to maintain fairness. Voting Timeline: September

2c. Winner Determination

Winners are selected strictly by public votes. The nominee with the highest number of votes in each category is declared the winner and will be officially announced during the Awards Ceremony.

3. Awards Ceremony

The date and venue of the Pulse Influencer Awards Ceremony will be announced closer to the event.

4. Award Categories

4a. Industry Categories

Lifestyle



Health & Fitness



Actor / Actress



Comedy



Visual Arts



Fashion



Business



Food



Music



Sports



Podcast



Tech



Dance



Travel



Campus Influencer



Corporate & Brand



Sustainability & Climate

4b. Channel Categories

X (formerly Twitter)



Instagram



Facebook



YouTube



LinkedIn



TikTok

4c. Pan-African Categories

Most Innovative Influencer (Pan-African)

Positive Impact Influencer (Pan-African)

5. Staying Updated

To follow announcements on nominees, voting, ceremony dates, new categories, and winners, visit your local Pulse website or follow Pulse Influencer Awards on social media.

6. Contact