Pulse Influencer Awards
1. What Is the Pulse Influencer Awards
The Pulse Influencer Awards is an annual celebration that recognises the most impactful, innovative and influential digital creators across Africa. The initiative spans Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda and Sub-Saharan Africa, spotlighting creators who:
Inspire and positively impact their communities
Create original and engaging content
Drive culture, trends and conversations
Maintain loyal and interactive audiences
The Awards support Pulse’s mission to champion digital creativity and strengthen Africa’s growing influencer ecosystem.
2. How the Awards Work
2a. Nominee Selection
Public nominations open first, allowing fans and audiences to put forward their favourite creators. After this stage, independent juries in each market review all public submissions and create the official shortlist. These juries evaluate and select nominees based on:
Quality of content
Engagement and authenticity
Impact within their niche
Consistency, credibility and community growth
The shortlisted nominees are presented to the public for voting.
2b. Voting Process
How to Vote:
Visit the Pulse Influencer Awards page on the Pulse website in your country.
Scroll to view all available categories.
Select a category.
Choose your favourite nominee.
Submit your vote.
NB: Each individual is allowed one vote to maintain fairness.
Voting Timeline: September
2c. Winner Determination
Winners are selected strictly by public votes. The nominee with the highest number of votes in each category is declared the winner and will be officially announced during the Awards Ceremony.
3. Awards Ceremony
The date and venue of the Pulse Influencer Awards Ceremony will be announced closer to the event.
4. Award Categories
4a. Industry Categories
Lifestyle
Health & Fitness
Actor / Actress
Comedy
Visual Arts
Fashion
Business
Food
Music
Sports
Podcast
Tech
Dance
Travel
Campus Influencer
Corporate & Brand
Sustainability & Climate
4b. Channel Categories
X (formerly Twitter)
YouTube
TikTok
4c. Pan-African Categories
Most Innovative Influencer (Pan-African)
Positive Impact Influencer (Pan-African)
5. Staying Updated
To follow announcements on nominees, voting, ceremony dates, new categories, and winners, visit your local Pulse website or follow Pulse Influencer Awards on social media.
6. Contact
For questions or partnership inquiries related to the Pulse Influencer Awards, contact: ads@pulse.ng