Dala Sevens lives up to expectations as rugby and entertainment take centre stage

Kenyan music stars Bensoul and Odongo Swagg headlined the Tusker after-parties, giving fans a mix of contemporary Kenyan music and local sounds following the day's rugby action.

The Dala Sevens lived up to its reputation as one of the most anticipated stops on the National Sevens Circuit, delivering an action-packed weekend of competitive rugby and entertainment at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium, Mamboleo, Kisumu.

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The tournament, which served as the second leg of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit, saw Kabras RFC produce a composed second-half performance to beat Menengai Oilers 17 – 5 and claim the Dala Sevens title on Sunday.

The final, dubbed the “Rai Derby”, lived up to its billing, with both sides showing attacking intent from the opening whistle. Kabras, however, maintained their composure as the match progressed, eventually pulling away in the second half to secure the second leg title.

Mwamba RFC completed the podium after edging Kenya Harlequin 27-22 in a sudden death playoff to claim the bronze medal.

Tusker Brings Rugby and Entertainment Together

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While the action on the pitch provided the competitive edge, the experience off the pitch was equally vibrant, with Kenya Breweries, through the Tusker brand, sponsoring the Dala Sevens entertainment village as part of its Sh1.5 million sponsorship of the tournament.

Dala Sevens 2026 Champions Kabras Sugar RFC celebrate following their triumph

The sponsorship supported the organisation and delivery of the tournament while also enhancing the experience for fans through entertainment and the official Tusker after parties held across the weekend.

Speaking during the tournament, Tusker Sports Brand Manager Keza Mpyisi said the brand's involvement was focused on bringing fans closer to the sport while creating memorable experiences around the game.

“We are delighted with how the Dala Sevens weekend has come together. The rugby on the pitch has been exciting, but what has stood out for us is the energy and enthusiasm of the fans who came out to support their teams.

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That is exactly what Tusker Na Rugby is about, that is, celebrating the game, the fans and the communities that make rugby special. Through our sponsorship, we were pleased to support the tournament while also creating an entertainment experience that gave fans another reason to enjoy the weekend.”

Bensoul, Odongo Swagg Headline Entertainment

Kenyan music stars Bensoul and Odongo Swagg headlined the Tusker after-parties, giving fans a mix of contemporary Kenyan music and local sounds following the day's rugby action.

Odongo Swagg performs live on stage during the 2026 Dala Sevens After-party.

Bensoul, known for popular tracks including Lucy, Favourite Song, Extravaganza, Nairobi, Extra Pressure and Utaambia Nini Watu, headlined Saturday's entertainment, while Kisumu-based Ohangla artiste Odongo Swagg took over on Sunday, bringing a distinctly local flavour to the celebrations.

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Odongo Swagg, who is currently riding high on his hit Chwade Gi Nyundo, delivered an energetic performance that resonated with the home crowd and added to the weekend's celebratory atmosphere.

The Sunday programme also received a surprise boost when Costa Ojwang made an unexpected appearance, joining the entertainment line-up and adding to the excitement among fans.

The entertainment line-up was further boosted by Hype Ballo, DJ Ves, DJ Teargas, DJ Daqchild, DJ Festa and DJ Dimore, who kept fans entertained throughout the two-day event.

Tusker Na Rugby Continues

The Dala Sevens experience forms part of Tusker's Tusker Na Rugby platform, which seeks to celebrate the passion, culture and community around Kenyan rugby while creating memorable experiences for fans across the National Sevens Circuit.

Revellers at the Dala Sevens After Party at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu