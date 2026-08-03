Dr. Fred Okengo Matiang'i is a prominent Kenyan academic, governance expert, and former "super-minister" Cabinet Secretary who served under President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration (Image: Files)

Dr. Fred Okengo Matiang'i is a prominent Kenyan academic, governance expert, and former "super-minister" Cabinet Secretary who served under President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration (Image: Files)

Azimio's new leadership line-up: The political weight behind each appointment

Azimio la Umoja has begun reshaping its leadership ahead of the 2027 General Election. Beyond the appointments themselves, the changes reveal a broader strategy to widen the coalition's national reach before the campaign season gathers momentum.

Every political coalition is built with one objective in mind - winning votes.

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That is the backdrop to Azimio la Umoja's latest leadership shake-up, which has brought several seasoned politicians into its top decision-making organ while opening the door to more parties ahead of the 2027 General Election.

At a joint meeting of its Council and National Executive Committee, the coalition admitted former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang'i, former Meru Governor Peter Munya and former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti into the Azimio Council.

It also invited parties associated with Eugene Wamalwa, former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, former Attorney General Justin Muturi and Omingo Magara to join the coalition.

Peter Gatirau Munya is the immediate former Cabinet Secretary of Kenya's Ministry of Agriculture (Image: Files)

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Dr. Fred Matiang'i: Bringing national stature and the Gusii vote

Few public servants have remained as recognizable in Kenyan politics as Dr. Fred Matiang'i.

Having served in senior Cabinet positions including Education, ICT and Interior during former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration, Matiang'i built a reputation as one of the government's most influential technocrats.

In recent months, his name has increasingly featured in opposition politics, with several leaders openly backing him as a potential presidential contender.

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His entry into the Azimio Council gives the coalition one of its highest-profile figures while strengthening its presence in Kisii and Nyamira counties, where he enjoys considerable political goodwill.

Peter Munya: Rebuilding Azimio's foothold in Meru

Peter Munya brings more than two decades of political experience to the coalition.

A former Tigania East MP, Meru Governor and Cabinet Secretary in both the East African Community and Agriculture ministries, Munya has remained one of the most influential political figures in Meru despite shifts in the county's political landscape.

His inclusion signals Azimio's intention to compete more aggressively in Mt Kenya East - a region that is expected to play a decisive role in the 2027 elections.

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Beyond his political experience, Munya also brings established grassroots structures and longstanding relationships across Meru County.

Politician Lenny Kivuti during recent rally in Gategi Market, Mwea Ward - Mbeere South (Image: Files)

Lenny Kivuti: A familiar face in Embu politics

Former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti has spent years in public service, first as Siakago MP, then as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly before becoming Embu's first Senator under the 2010 Constitution.

Although he has been out of elective office in recent years, Kivuti remains one of Embu's best-known political figures and retains influence across sections of the county.

For Azimio, his appointment strengthens the coalition's presence in Embu, another county viewed as politically competitive ahead of the next General Election.

Eugene Wamalwa: Consolidating Western Kenya

While Eugene Wamalwa's party has only been invited to join the coalition, his potential inclusion would significantly boost Azimio's standing in Western Kenya.

The former Defence Cabinet Secretary and leader of DAP-Kenya remains one of the region's most recognizable political leaders, particularly in Bungoma and neighbouring counties.

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His addition would also reinforce Azimio's existing support base in Western while expanding the coalition's leadership bench.

Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, the Umoja na Maendeleo Party (UMP) party leader pictured with Kalonzo Musyoka and Charity Ngilu as her party joined the Azimio la Umoja–One Kenya Coalition (Image: Files)

Kawira Mwangaza: A grassroots force in Meru

Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza may no longer hold public office, but she continues to command a loyal grassroots following.

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Her invitation suggests Azimio is looking beyond current office holders and seeking leaders with demonstrated public appeal.

Should Mwangaza formally join alongside Peter Munya, the coalition would have two influential figures with distinct support bases in Meru - a county expected to attract intense political competition in 2027.

Justin Muturi: Experience and institutional knowledge

Former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is another experienced political figure being courted by the coalition.

Having also served as Attorney General, Muturi brings deep knowledge of Parliament, constitutional affairs and government.

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Politically, he remains an influential figure in Mt Kenya East, particularly in Embu County, making him a valuable addition as Azimio seeks to expand its reach in the region.

Seasoned Kisii politician Omingo Magara during a courtesy call to Siaya Senator James Orengo (Image: Files)

Omingo Magara: Strengthening the Kuria connection

Former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara has long been active in politics across the wider Gusii and Kuria regions.

Although he commands a smaller national profile than some of the coalition's other recruits, his regional networks could help Azimio broaden its presence in Migori County and neighbouring areas.

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Coalitions are often built not only around national figures but also around leaders with strong local influence.

The end strategy

Taken together, the appointments reflect a deliberate regional strategy rather than a routine leadership reshuffle.

Matiang'i strengthens the coalition in the Gusii region, Munya and Mwangaza bolster its presence in Meru, Kivuti and Muturi reinforce Embu, while Wamalwa anchors Western Kenya.