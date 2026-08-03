Erastus Edung Lokaale Ethekon is a prominent Kenyan legal expert and international development professional who serves as the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) (Image: Files)

Erastus Edung Lokaale Ethekon is a prominent Kenyan legal expert and international development professional who serves as the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) (Image: Files)

Can Kenya's 2027 General Election be postponed? See what the constitution says

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon says Kenya cannot hold elections in an atmosphere of violence and anarchy. But can insecurity or political unrest legally delay the 2027 General Election? Here's what the Constitution and election laws say.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon's latest appeal for peaceful elections has reignited a question that often surfaces whenever political temperatures rise: can Kenya's General Election be postponed?

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Speaking on Monday, Ethekon warned that the Commission cannot conduct elections in an environment characterised by division, violence and anarchy, urging political leaders, citizens and institutions to help safeguard conditions for free, fair and credible polls.

His remarks came as state agencies unveiled a joint initiative to combat hate speech, incitement and election-related violence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

So, what does the law actually say?

IEBC staff conduct a voter registration exercise as the commission prepares for the 2027 General Election (Image: Files)

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The election date

Kenya's Constitution leaves little room for uncertainty on when General Elections should be held.

Article 101 provides that elections for Members of Parliament take place on the second Tuesday of August in every fifth year.

Similar constitutional provisions fix the election date for the President, Governors and Members of County Assemblies, making the General Election a constitutional event rather than an administrative decision.

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That means the IEBC cannot simply move the election because of political disagreements or a tense national atmosphere.

When can IEBC postpone the election?

Although the Constitution fixes the election date, the Elections Act gives IEBC limited powers to postpone an election in specific areas under exceptional circumstances.

Section 55B of the Elections Act allows the Commission to defer voting in a constituency, county or ward if there is a serious likelihood of a breach of peace, a natural disaster or emergency makes the election impossible to conduct, or electoral malpractice is so severe that voting cannot proceed fairly.

Importantly, these provisions relate to particular electoral areas - not automatically to the entire General Election.

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The Supreme Court is comprised of seven justices who handle major constitutional disputes, presidential election petitions, and advisory opinions (Image: Files)

What do the courts say?

The issue has repeatedly found its way to the courts.

In the 2022 presidential election petition, the Supreme Court affirmed that IEBC has legal authority to postpone elections in specific electoral areas where circumstances provided for under the Elections Act exist.

The postponement of some gubernatorial, parliamentary and ward elections in 2022 was among the issues considered by the court.

More recently, the High Court rejected attempts to delay the 2027 General Election, reinforcing the constitutional timelines governing Kenya's electoral cycle.

Ethekon's remarks

Ethekon's statement should therefore be viewed less as a suggestion that the 2027 election could be postponed and more as a warning about the conditions required to conduct a credible poll.

His call for restraint comes as IEBC intensifies preparations for 2027 while working alongside other state agencies to curb hate speech, political violence and incitement that could undermine the electoral process.

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For now, Kenya's constitutional election calendar remains unchanged.