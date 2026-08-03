Who is John Kaguchia? Profile of MP arrested by DCI after TV interview

Inside John Kaguchia's journey as DCI questions MP following rally remarks

Mukurweini Member of Parliament John Kaguchia found himself at the centre of national attention after he was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following remarks he allegedly made during a political rally in Nyeri County.

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The legislator was arrested on Monday, August 3, shortly after leaving the Royal Media Services (RMS) headquarters in Nairobi, where he had spent the night after appearing on Inooro TV's Kiririmbi programme.

His legal team and opposition leaders later demanded access to him while calling on authorities to observe due process.

Kaguchia had remained inside the RMS premises overnight after claiming that unmarked Subaru vehicles had surrounded the media house with the intention of arresting him.

Arrest follows overnight stay at RMS

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In a statement shared on social media on Sunday evening, the MP claimed police officers had erected roadblocks around the area shortly after his television interview.

"After my Kiririmbi Show this evening, a contingent of Police have surrounded Royal Media Studios and erected road blocks with intentions of arresting me! I will NOT BE INTIMIDATED whatsoever," Kaguchia posted.

Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia

Reports indicated that officers remained stationed outside the media house throughout the night before arresting him on Monday morning as he left the premises.

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DCI probing remarks made during Nyeri rally

Speaking after his arrest, Kaguchia revealed that detectives were investigating remarks he allegedly made during a political rally in Kieni, Nyeri County.

The MP also accused several state operatives, including the government's digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, of pushing what he described as a false narrative that culminated in his arrest.

The investigations stem from comments Kaguchia allegedly made during a rally on Saturday, August 1, where he appeared to suggest that residents of the Mt Kenya region would face political consequences if they voted for President William Ruto during the 2027 General Election.

Former DP Rigathi Gachagua with Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia at the Milimani Law Courts

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Kaguchia is considered a close ally of Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua.

Who is John Kaguchia?

John Kaguchia is the current Member of Parliament for Mukurweini Constituency in Nyeri County.

He was elected during the 2022 General Election on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket before later aligning himself politically with former DP Rigathi Gachagua.

Born in Kiuu Village in Mukurweini, Nyeri County, Kaguchia was raised by his parents, Richard Kaguchia and Mercy Wangechi, in a farming family.

Kaguchia attended Lenana School for his secondary education before enrolling at Kenyatta University, where he earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree between 2003 and 2007.

He later joined the University of Nairobi, obtaining a Master of Arts in Diplomacy between 2010 and 2012 before completing a Bachelor of Laws degree in 2017.

To qualify as an advocate, he pursued the Advocates Training Programme at the Kenya School of Law between 2018 and 2019.

His academic background combines commerce, diplomacy and law, providing the foundation for both his administrative and political career.

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Career before Parliament

Before joining elective politics, Kaguchia worked at the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company as a Customer Care Coordinator starting from 2008.

His political profile grew significantly after he was elected Speaker of the Nyeri County Assembly, a position he held from 2012 to 2022. During his tenure, he received recognition as the Best County Assembly Speaker at the Kenya County Gala Awards.

Throughout his career, Kaguchia has also received several professional recognitions, including participation in international conferences and awards related to leadership, accounting ethics and public service.

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In 2022, Kaguchia successfully contested the Mukurweini parliamentary seat, transitioning from county leadership to the National Assembly.

As an MP, he has focused on issues including youth empowerment, education, infrastructure development, healthcare and sanitation within his constituency.

According to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) structure for Members of Parliament, legislators earn a gross monthly salary of KSh739,600 comprising a basic salary, house allowance and salary market adjustment.

MPs are also entitled to sitting allowances, mileage reimbursement, car maintenance and airtime allowances within the prescribed limits.

Investigations continue

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By the time of publication, detectives had not publicly disclosed whether Kaguchia would face formal charges following his arrest.

Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia

The legislator was moved and detained at Kamukunji Police Station after initially being taken to the DCI headquarters before being transferred to the station, where his lawyers and several allied MPs gathered later.

His legal team said they have not yet been formally informed of the specific reasons for his arrest and have complained that his phone was confiscated and that access to him was initially restricted.