MP John Kaguchia arrested after spending night at Royal Media studios

The MP further urged the community to socially isolate such supporters, even suggesting they take dowry goats to Sugoi instead.

Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia has been arrested by DCI officers following an overnight stay at the Royal Media Services (RMS) offices.

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The arrest ended hours of tension after Kaguchia and his lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, claimed the premises were surrounded by officers intent on apprehending the legislator.

Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia

Kaguchia alleged that heavily armed, hooded men marooned the media house shortly after his appearance on the Kiririmbi Show.

In an August 2 social media statement, the MP claimed a fleet of Subaru vehicles erected roadblocks around the premises for several hours.

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He insisted that any arrest must be conducted legally by uniformed officers.

“After my Kiririmbi Show this evening, a contingent of Hooded and masked heavily armed men with a fleet of Subarus have marooned Royal Media Studios and erected roadblocks with intentions of arresting me! I will not be intimidated whatsoever, he stated.

''Arrests, if at all, must be done legally and constitutionally through uniformed policemen,” he added.

Earlier that day in Kieni, Kaguchia had warned residents against supporting “Kasongo,” a nickname for President William Ruto used by some opponents.

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He vowed that supporters of 'Kasongo' would be held accountable, citing Ruto’s recent treatment of former DP Rigathi Gachagua.

The MP further urged the community to socially isolate such supporters, even suggesting they take dowry goats to Sugoi instead.

“If Kasongo or his supporters get even one vote in Kieni, I’m telling you, we will come after you and even find you under your bed. We cannot allow that after what he did to Rigathi and everything else he has done,'' Kaguchia said.

''If you support Kasongo, then, speaking frankly, if you bring goats for a dowry ceremony, we will not accept them. You can take those goats to Sugoi instead.” Kaguchia addressed.

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By 3:56 a.m., Kaguchia reported that over 40 masked men in 13 vehicles continued to surround the studios.

He maintained that no uniformed police were present throughout the ordeal.

Kaguchia reiterated he would not be intimidated, though his claims remained unverified at the time of posting.

“At 3.56AM Over 40 Hooded & masked heavily armed men with over 13 Subarus & Double cabs surrounding RMS! No uniformed police at site,” the MP said.

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru confirmed reports that DCI officers had waylaid the MP at Citizen TV studios.

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru

Njiru noted that the specific reasons for the police presence remained unclear.

Monitoring the situation, Njiru called for transparency and the adherence to the rule of law.