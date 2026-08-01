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Non-salaried Kenyans risk 2% SHA penalty for delayed payments

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 17:05 - 01 August 2026
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Social Health Authority (SHA) headquarters in Nairobi
Social Health Authority (SHA) headquarters in Nairobi
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The Social Health Authority (SHA) has issued a fresh notice urging Kenyans in the informal sector to register for the national health insurance scheme, reminding them that registration is mandatory under the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023.

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In the notice dated July 31, 2026, SHA said all non-salaried households, including farmers, traders, boda boda riders, casual labourers, domestic workers and self-employed individuals, are required to register to access healthcare services under the national scheme.

The authority said registration enables members and their dependants to receive healthcare services at SHA-accredited facilities across the country.

To register, Kenyans can dial *147# on their mobile phones, visit the SHA or Afya Yangu online portals, or seek assistance at any SHA branch or Huduma Centre.

Applicants are required to create an account using their National ID number and a phone number registered in their name before setting up a confidential PIN.

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They must then verify their personal details, add eligible dependants such as spouses and children, and complete the mandatory means testing process by providing information about their household income, assets and living conditions.

SHA said the information collected through means testing will be used to determine each household's contribution towards the scheme.

Once the assessment is complete, members will be notified of their monthly or annual contribution.

The authority noted that contributors have the option of paying the full annual amount at once or using the Lipa Pole Pole payment plan, which allows instalment payments.

Under the Lipa Pole Pole arrangement, healthcare cover becomes active once a member has paid an amount equivalent to four months of their assessed annual contribution.

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Members can also make payments through Paybill Number 200222 using their National ID number as the account reference.

After making the required payment, members can access healthcare services by presenting their National ID at any SHA-accredited healthcare facility across the country.

The authority also cautioned members against delaying their contributions, saying late payments attract penalties under the Social Health Insurance Act.

According to the notice, Section 27(6) of the Act imposes a 2% penalty on any outstanding contribution for the period it remains unpaid.

SHA further stated that under Section 27(7), members with outstanding contributions and accrued penalties must clear the full amount before they can resume accessing healthcare services under the fund.

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The notice was signed by SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, who reiterated that the reforms are intended to ensure every Kenyan has access to affordable and quality healthcare under the country's new social health insurance framework.

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