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What is coltan? The rare mineral that could put Embu County on the global mining map

Baks wa M'Muthamia
Baks wa M'Muthamia 16:55 - 31 July 2026
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Significant deposits of coltan have been officially confirmed in Embu County, primarily concentrated in the Kiangunguru village of Kiambere Ward, within Mbeere South (Image: Files)
Coltan is one of the world's most sought-after minerals, powering everything from smartphones and electric vehicles to medical equipment and satellites. While countries like the DR Congo dominate global production, Kenya believes parts of Embu County could hold huge deposits of the valuable mineral.
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When most people think about Kenya's natural resources, tea, coffee and wildlife usually come to mind.

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But beneath the hills of Embu County lies another resource that has been attracting growing attention - coltan, a rare mineral that has become indispensable to the modern technology industry.

The mineral recently returned to the spotlight after Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire highlighted coltan among the county's largely untapped mineral resources, alongside graphite and mica.

If commercially viable deposits are eventually developed, they could open a new chapter for both Embu's economy and Kenya's mining sector.

Embu County Governor Cecily Mbarire, hosts CS for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Hassan Joho during a sensitization and stakeholder consultation forum on mineral development in the county (Image: Files)
Embu County Governor Cecily Mbarire, hosts CS for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Hassan Joho during a sensitization and stakeholder consultation forum on mineral development in the county (Image: Files)
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What exactly is coltan?

Coltan is the shortened name for columbite-tantalite, a metallic ore from which two valuable metals are extracted - tantalum and niobium.

Of the two, tantalum is by far the more commercially important.

It is highly resistant to heat and corrosion and is an excellent conductor of electricity, making it a critical raw material in modern electronics and advanced manufacturing.

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Once processed, tantalum is used to manufacture tiny capacitors that store and regulate electrical energy inside electronic devices.

Why is coltan so valuable?

Tantalum extracted from coltan is found in:

  • Smartphones

  • Laptops, tablets and desktop computers

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  • Medical implants and surgical equipment

  • Aircraft and aerospace systems

  • Electric vehicles

  • Telecommunications equipment

  • Satellites

  • Defence and military electronics

Its ability to withstand high temperatures while maintaining reliable electrical performance has made it one of the world's designated critical minerals, alongside lithium, cobalt and rare earth elements.

As demand for consumer electronics, renewable energy technologies and electric vehicles continues to grow, so has global demand for tantalum.

CS Mining Hassan Joho - in late March 2026 - gazetted an official public tender inviting institutional investors to apply for extraction and mineral rights in Kiritiri, Embu (Image: Files)
CS Mining Hassan Joho - in late March 2026 - gazetted an official public tender inviting institutional investors to apply for extraction and mineral rights in Kiritiri, Embu (Image: Files)
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Does Kenya have coltan?

Kenya is not currently a major producer of coltan, but geological surveys have identified occurrences of tantalum-bearing pegmatites in several parts of the country, including Embu and neighbouring counties.

While exploration has confirmed the presence of the mineral in some areas, large-scale commercial mining has yet to take off.

Like many mineral discoveries, the existence of deposits does not automatically translate into profitable extraction.

Companies must first establish that the quantities and quality of the ore can support long-term commercial operations.

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That is why most discussions around Embu's coltan remain focused on its potential, rather than active mining.

Embu County's resources

Governor Cecily Mbarire has identified coltan as one of the strategic minerals capable of supporting Embu's economic transformation if responsibly developed.

The county is also known to possess deposits of graphite, which is used extensively in lithium-ion batteries, lubricants and steel manufacturing, and mica, a mineral widely used in electronics, paints, cosmetics and industrial insulation.

Together, these minerals place Embu among the counties with significant untapped geological potential.

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The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) remains the world's largest source of coltan, accounting for a significant share of global supply.

However, concerns over conflict financing, illegal mining and supply chain transparency have encouraged manufacturers and governments to diversify where they source critical minerals.

Countries are increasingly investing in new exploration projects to reduce dependence on a handful of suppliers, creating opportunities for emerging producers with commercially viable deposits.

For now, Embu's coltan remains a promising resource rather than a producing industry.

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But as the global race for critical minerals accelerates, the county's underground wealth could one day become part of Kenya's growing role in supplying the materials that power the world's modern economy.

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