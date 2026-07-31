How to verify KCSE certificates online: KNEC guideline for organizations

KNEC has explained the step-by-step process for verifying online KCSE certificates

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has outlined the process that organizations and institutions can use to verify Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificates online through its e-Certificate system.

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In an update shared on July 31, KNEC announced that organizations can now instantly verify KCSE certificates issued between 1989 and 2024, eliminating the need for manual verification processes.

According to the examination body, the online service is available to organizations such as employers, learning institutions and other agencies that require certificate authentication for purposes including employment, admissions and immigration.

Jobseekers at a past recruitment exercise

How organizations can register

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To begin the process, organizations are required to visit the KNEC website and access the e-Certificate portal or navigate directly to the e-Certificate platform.

From the sign-up page, users should select the Verifier Organisation option before providing the required institutional details during registration.

The organization is then required to request a One-Time Password (OTP), after which a six-digit verification code is sent to the email address provided. The code must be entered to confirm the email address.

Once email verification is completed, the organization's account enters a pending approval stage.

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According to KNEC, administrators will review the details submitted alongside the organization's certificate of incorporation before approving the account.

Organizations will receive an email notifying them whether their application has been approved or rejected.

Where an application is rejected, KNEC said the notification will indicate the reason for rejection, allowing the organization to correct the identified issues before submitting a fresh application.

Starting a certificate verification request

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Once an organization's account has been approved, users can log in to access the Verifier Dashboard.

To initiate verification, users should select New Verification Request from the dashboard.

The system then prompts the organization to enter the candidate's details, including the KCSE index number, examination year, examination type and the candidate's full name exactly as it appears on the certificate.

The platform currently supports verification of KCSE certificates issued between 1989 and 2024.

Organizations must also upload the candidate's electronic certificate in PDF format.

KNEC noted that users can submit multiple candidates within the same verification request, with each applicant appearing as a separate entry on the verification table.

Payment and submission

Before submitting the request, organizations are required to confirm the email address where the verification report will be delivered.

Applicants must also indicate the purpose of the verification, such as employment, admission into an institution or immigration.

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The platform further requires users to accept a consent declaration before proceeding to payment.

According to KNEC, organizations can either pay using available account credits for instant processing where sufficient balance exists or complete payment through the eCitizen platform using M-Pesa or any other supported payment method.

Verification results

After the verification process is completed, organizations will be able to download the results directly from the platform.

KNEC said the system generates a consolidated PDF report covering all candidates included in the request, as well as individual verification reports for each candidate.

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KNEC CEO Dr David Njeng'ere

The dashboard also displays the verification outcome for every applicant, indicating whether the certificate is "Genuine" or has been "Referred to KNEC" for further review.

KNEC has also made a user guide available to assist organizations in navigating the platform and completing certificate verification requests.