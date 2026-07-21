Advertisement

How to access, download, & verify your KCSE certificate online, how much it costs

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 14:11 - 21 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
A sample copy of a KCSE certificate in Kenya (Image: Files)
If an employer or institution requires official verification, you can issue a verification report directly through the platform:
Advertisement

Accessing official academic records in Kenya has taken a major digital step forward.

Advertisement

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has introduced an online platform that allows candidates to access, download, and verify their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificates from anywhere.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to navigate the KNEC e-certificate system.

1. Registration and Account Setup

To begin, visit knec.ac.ke and click on the e-certificate tab, or navigate directly to [https://ecertificate.knec.ac.ke](https://ecertificate.knec.ac.ke).

  • Click "Sign Up/Register" and "Choose your account type as Applicant (Student/Alumni)."

  • Enter your full name and email address, then click "Send OTP" to receive a 6-digit verification code via email. Note that "OTP expires after 10 minutes."

  • Existing users can simply click "Login" on the homepage and request an OTP to access their dashboard.

  • Once logged in, update your profile details, including your citizenship, full name, date of birth, phone number, and ID number where applicable.

Advertisement
Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) offices
Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) offices

2. Generating and Downloading Your E-Certificate

Once your profile is set up, generating your document is straightforward:

  • Navigate to your dashboard and click "Generate E-Certificate".

  • Enter your Index Number, select the exam type (KCSE), and select your exam year (available for candidate records from "1989 to present").

  • The portal performs an automatic verification of your details.

  • Once verified, click "Proceed to Pay". You will receive an M-Pesa STK push on your registered phone number to enter your PIN. Alternatively, click "Open Payment Page to pay via the browser", the set fee is "Ksh 1,500 per e-certificate."

  • When payment is confirmed, click "Download Certificate" to open and save your certificate as a PDF in a new browser tab.

3. Sending Verification Reports to Third Parties

If an employer or institution requires official verification, you can issue a verification report directly through the platform:

  • Enter your index number, exam type, and exam year, then upload your downloaded e-certificate PDF.

  • Select the recipient from the dropdown menu, or manually enter custom institution details along with preferred delivery methods.

  • Accept the consent declaration and make the required payment.

  • The system will generate the official verification report and deliver it to the recipient, sending a confirmation email to your address once complete.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
President Ruto announces 100% government funding for university students
News
21.07.2026
President Ruto announces 100% government funding for university students
William Ruto replaces Vision 2030 with a new blueprint for a First World Kenya
News
21.07.2026
William Ruto replaces Vision 2030 with a new blueprint for a First World Kenya
Elvis 'Beast' Otieno: The youth leader whose influence reached beyond campus politics
News
21.07.2026
Elvis 'Beast' Otieno: The youth leader whose influence reached beyond campus politics
Buni Media co-founder Marie Lora-Mungai
Entertainment
21.07.2026
XYZ Show founder reveals why Kenya's biggest satirical show never made money
How to access, download, & verify your KCSE certificate online, how much it costs
News
21.07.2026
How to access, download, & verify your KCSE certificate online, how much it costs
Outgoing Safaricom Chief Financial Services Officer Esther Masese Waititu
News
21.07.2026
Why Esther Waititu says it is time to leave Safaricom