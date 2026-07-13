How 2025 KCSE candidates can apply for Universities Fund Scholarship through HEF Portal

The amount awarded depends on a student's household financial need as well as the cost of the degree programme they have been admitted to.

Thousands of students who sat the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination and have been placed in public universities can now apply for government scholarships through the Higher Education Financing (HEF) Portal.

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The Universities Fund has opened applications for scholarships under the Student-Centred Funding Model, allowing eligible students to access financial support before reporting to university for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The government has allocated Sh30.8 billion towards university scholarships this financial year, an increase from Sh18.4 billion in the previous year, in a move aimed at making higher education more accessible.

Applications will remain open until September 6, with students encouraged to submit their details early to avoid last-minute delays.

Who is eligible to apply?

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The scholarship is available to 202,133 students who were placed in public universities by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) for the 2026/2027 academic year.

Students admitted to public universities are eligible to apply for both a Universities Fund Scholarship and a Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) loan.

Those joining private universities can only apply for HELB loans.

The amount awarded depends on a student's household financial need as well as the cost of the degree programme they have been admitted to.

An undated image of the Administration Block at Moi University Main Campus (Image: Files)

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How to apply through the HEF Portal

Applying for the scholarship is done online through the Higher Education Financing (HEF) Portal.

While the process is straightforward, applicants should ensure they have all the required information before they begin.

1. Visit the HEF Portal

Go to the HEF student portal and create an account if you are a first-time user. Students who already have an account can simply log in using their registered email address and password.

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2. Verify your identity

Applicants with a National ID will be required to validate their identity using their ID details.

Students who do not yet have a National ID can register using their KCSE index number, KCSE examination year and the KUCCPS programme code indicated in their admission letter.

Students at the University of Nairobi

3. Activate your account

After registration, check your email inbox, including the spam or junk folder, for an activation link. Once activated, log in to continue with your application.

4. Complete your personal profile

Once logged in, applicants will be required to provide personal information and consent to the collection and processing of their data before proceeding with the application.

5. Fill in your education and residence details

The application will require you to provide information about: Your place of residence

Primary school

Secondary school

University admission details

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Ensure all information matches your official documents before saving and proceeding.

6. Provide parent or guardian information

Students will also need to enter details of their parents or guardians as part of the financial assessment process.

7. Submit your scholarship application

After reviewing all the information provided, submit your scholarship request through the portal.

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Students who also wish to apply for a HELB loan can proceed to complete the loan application by accepting the terms and conditions, providing guarantor information and payment details before submitting the application.

The main entrance of the Kenyatta University off Thika Road, near Kahawa Garrison (Image: Files)

Apply early to avoid delays

Acting Universities Fund Chief Executive Officer Dr Edwin Wanyonyi urged students not to wait until the deadline before submitting their applications.

"We encourage public university students to apply for the Universities Fund scholarships as early as possible to facilitate the timely processing, award and disbursement of financial support ahead of the commencement of their studies," he said.

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