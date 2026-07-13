Advertisement

How 2025 KCSE candidates can apply for Universities Fund Scholarship through HEF Portal

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 12:35 - 13 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
University students during a graduation ceremony
The amount awarded depends on a student's household financial need as well as the cost of the degree programme they have been admitted to.
Advertisement

Thousands of students who sat the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination and have been placed in public universities can now apply for government scholarships through the Higher Education Financing (HEF) Portal.

Advertisement

The Universities Fund has opened applications for scholarships under the Student-Centred Funding Model, allowing eligible students to access financial support before reporting to university for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The government has allocated Sh30.8 billion towards university scholarships this financial year, an increase from Sh18.4 billion in the previous year, in a move aimed at making higher education more accessible.

Applications will remain open until September 6, with students encouraged to submit their details early to avoid last-minute delays.

Who is eligible to apply?

Advertisement

The scholarship is available to 202,133 students who were placed in public universities by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) for the 2026/2027 academic year.

Students admitted to public universities are eligible to apply for both a Universities Fund Scholarship and a Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) loan.

Those joining private universities can only apply for HELB loans.

The amount awarded depends on a student's household financial need as well as the cost of the degree programme they have been admitted to.

An undated image of the Administration Block at Moi University Main Campus (Image: Files)
An undated image of the Administration Block at Moi University Main Campus (Image: Files)
Advertisement

How to apply through the HEF Portal

Applying for the scholarship is done online through the Higher Education Financing (HEF) Portal.

While the process is straightforward, applicants should ensure they have all the required information before they begin.

1. Visit the HEF Portal

Go to the HEF student portal and create an account if you are a first-time user. Students who already have an account can simply log in using their registered email address and password.

Advertisement

2. Verify your identity

Applicants with a National ID will be required to validate their identity using their ID details.

Students who do not yet have a National ID can register using their KCSE index number, KCSE examination year and the KUCCPS programme code indicated in their admission letter.

Students at the University of Nairobi
Students at the University of Nairobi

3. Activate your account

After registration, check your email inbox, including the spam or junk folder, for an activation link. Once activated, log in to continue with your application.

4. Complete your personal profile

Once logged in, applicants will be required to provide personal information and consent to the collection and processing of their data before proceeding with the application.

5. Fill in your education and residence details

The application will require you to provide information about:

  • Your place of residence

  • Primary school

  • Secondary school

  • University admission details

Advertisement

Ensure all information matches your official documents before saving and proceeding.

6. Provide parent or guardian information

Students will also need to enter details of their parents or guardians as part of the financial assessment process.

7. Submit your scholarship application

After reviewing all the information provided, submit your scholarship request through the portal.

Advertisement

Students who also wish to apply for a HELB loan can proceed to complete the loan application by accepting the terms and conditions, providing guarantor information and payment details before submitting the application.

The main entrance of the Kenyatta University off Thika Road, near Kahawa Garrison (Image: Files)
The main entrance of the Kenyatta University off Thika Road, near Kahawa Garrison (Image: Files)

Apply early to avoid delays

Acting Universities Fund Chief Executive Officer Dr Edwin Wanyonyi urged students not to wait until the deadline before submitting their applications.

"We encourage public university students to apply for the Universities Fund scholarships as early as possible to facilitate the timely processing, award and disbursement of financial support ahead of the commencement of their studies," he said.

Advertisement

He also advised applicants to ensure all the information they provide is accurate and complete, noting that errors or missing details could delay processing.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Why knockout stage in football brings out different version of every fan
Lifestyle
13.07.2026
Why knockout stage in football brings out different version of every fan
How 2025 KCSE candidates can apply for Universities Fund Scholarship through HEF Portal
News
13.07.2026
How 2025 KCSE candidates can apply for Universities Fund Scholarship through HEF Portal
CCTV screenshots of Ruaka Salon gunpoint robbery
News
13.07.2026
5 things CCTV footage reveals about the Ruaka salon robbery
Meta Tips: See 7 mistakes that could cost you Facebook monetization
News
13.07.2026
Meta Tips: See 7 mistakes that could cost you Facebook monetization
Monetized on Meta: See why Facebook doesn't pay like it used to
News
13.07.2026
Monetized on Meta: See why Facebook doesn't pay like it used to
One dead, 14 arrested after political violence in Kisumu and Nyahururu
News
13.07.2026
One dead, 14 arrested after political violence in Kisumu and Nyahururu