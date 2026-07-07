A Maseno University student, through the School of Medicine in partnership with Ethlyne Hope Community Based Organization (CBO) attends a patient at a four-day Medical Camp Marera, Lela- Kisumu West Sub-County (Image: Files)

A Maseno University student, through the School of Medicine in partnership with Ethlyne Hope Community Based Organization (CBO) attends a patient at a four-day Medical Camp Marera, Lela- Kisumu West Sub-County (Image: Files)

After KUCCPS placement: How to apply for government scholarships and HELB funding in Kenya

Getting a university or TVET placement is only half the journey. Here's a simple guide to applying for government scholarships, HELB loans and other funding options available to students after KUCCPS placement.

The excitement of receiving a KUCCPS placement usually lasts about five minutes. Then reality kicks in.

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"School fees tutatoa wapi?"

It's the question thousands of Kenyan families ask every year after university and TVET placements are released.

The good news is that a KUCCPS placement doesn't automatically mean you'll shoulder the full cost of higher education.

The government offers a combination of scholarships and loans through the Higher Education Financing (HEF) programme, while additional support is available through county governments, NG-CDF bursaries and other education funds.

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An undated image of the Administration Block at Moi University Main Campus (Image: Files)

Start with the HEF Portal

If you've been placed in a public university or a Ministry of Education TVET institution, your first stop should be the Higher Education Financing (HEF) Portal.

This is where first-time applicants apply for both the government scholarship administered by the Universities Fund and the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) loan.

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Applications are not automatic - you must submit them once you've received your admission letter from the institution where you've been placed.

What are the application requirements?

It's easier to prepare everything before opening the application portal.

Most applicants will need:

A university or TVET admission letter

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National ID (or KCSE Index Number if applicable)

KCSE and KCPE index numbers

A valid email address

A registered mobile phone number

Parent or guardian details

Bank account or registered M-Pesa details in the student's name

Supporting documents where applicable, such as death certificates for deceased parents.

Having these documents ready can save time and reduce errors during the application.

Students at dedan Kimathi University of Technology step out in true old-school, classic retro vibes during the DeKUT Cultural Week in April 2026 (Image: Files)

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Scholarship, loan... or both?

One of the biggest misconceptions is that students must choose between a scholarship and a HELB loan.

In many cases, eligible students in public universities and Ministry of Education TVET institutions are assessed for both.

The amount awarded depends on the student's level of financial need under the government's means-testing system.

Students from households assessed as more financially vulnerable receive a higher scholarship component, while others receive a combination of scholarship, loan and household contribution.

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Public university and TVET students may also qualify for an upkeep loan to help cover living expenses.

There are other funding options too

Government funding doesn't end with HEF.

Students can still apply for:

NG-CDF bursaries in their home constituency.

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County government bursaries, where available.

National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) bursaries for eligible learners.

Scholarships offered by organisations, foundations and development partners. Receiving these does not automatically disqualify a student from HEF support.

For many families, combining these sources can significantly reduce the cost of higher education.

Missed the application window?

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All is not necessarily lost.

Students who fail to apply during their first year can submit a first-time application when the next funding window opens, provided they remain eligible.

Those whose financial circumstances change while in school can also lodge an appeal through the HEF portal for a review of their funding.

Continuing students apply for subsequent funding each academic year through the HELB app or USSD, when the application window opens.

The placement was just the beginning

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A KUCCPS placement secures your seat in a university or TVET institution.

Securing the money to get you through that journey is the next step. For thousands of students, the coming weeks won't just be about downloading admission letters.