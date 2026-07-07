NTSA is the government agency responsible for managing road transport, vehicle registration, and driver licensing in Kenya (Image: Files)

NTSA is the government agency responsible for managing road transport, vehicle registration, and driver licensing in Kenya (Image: Files)

How to renew your driving license in Kenya (2026 guide)

Need to renew your Kenyan driving licence? Here's a step-by-step guide to the renewal process, requirements, fees and what to expect when renewing your license online through NTSA's eCitizen platform.

For many motorists, renewing a driving license only becomes urgent when they notice the expiry date - or after being reminded during a traffic stop.

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The good news is that renewing your licence is now largely an online process. Through the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the eCitizen platform, motorists can complete most of the application without visiting an NTSA office.

Here's everything you need to know.

The new look Kenyans Driving Licence yet to be launched by the NTSA, which shall hold the holder's blood group details (Image: Files)

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Who should renew their driving license?

Every motorist with an expiring or expired driving licence should renew it before getting back on the road.

Driving with an expired licence is an offence and could expose you to penalties or unnecessary inconveniences during routine traffic checks.

Requirements for renewing a driving license in Kenya

Before starting the application, have the following ready:

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Your National ID or passport

Your driving licence details

An active eCitizen account

A mobile phone for payment and notifications

Internet access

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Most motorists can complete the application from a smartphone or computer.

How to renew your driving license online

The renewal process takes only a few minutes if your details are already captured in the NTSA system.

Step 1: Log into eCitizen

Sign in to your eCitizen account and select NTSA Services.

From the list of available services, choose Driving Licence Renewal.

Step 2: Confirm your details

The system will display your driving licence information.

Carefully review your personal details before proceeding. If you notice any errors, they should be corrected before submitting your application.

Step 3: Make payment

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Once you've confirmed your details, the system will generate the renewal charges.

Payment can be made through the government payment options available on eCitizen, including M-Pesa and supported electronic payment methods.

Step 4: Download your renewal confirmation

After successful payment, you'll receive a digital renewal confirmation or renewal slip.

Keep a copy on your phone or print it for your records.

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An undated image of the Nairobi regional NTSA offices, the state agency mandated to issue driving licenses in Kenya (Image: Files)

How much does it cost to renew a driving license in Kenya?

For motorists renewing a Smart Driving License, the current renewal fee is Sh3,050 for the standard three-year validity period.

Older licence categories and legacy renewals may have different charges depending on the licence type being renewed.

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Always confirm the payable amount on the eCitizen portal before making payment.

How long does renewal take?

In most cases, the renewal application is processed immediately after payment, allowing motorists to download a renewal confirmation.

Where biometric capture or card production is required, processing may take longer depending on NTSA workloads and the selected collection centre.

Can you renew an expired driving licence?

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Yes.

Motorists can still renew an expired licence through the eCitizen platform, provided they meet the applicable NTSA requirements.

However, it is advisable not to wait until your licence expires, especially if you drive regularly for work or business.

Renewing early helps you avoid interruptions and possible penalties associated with driving with an invalid licence.

Common challenges

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Although the process is largely digital, some motorists occasionally encounter delays.

These may include payment failures, applications remaining in "pending" status, or temporary eCitizen system outages.

In such cases, NTSA advises applicants to retry later or seek assistance through its official customer support channels.

Earlier this year, motorists across the country reported delays linked to an eCitizen payment system hitch that affected licence renewals.

The bottom line

Renewing your driving licence in Kenya is now simpler than it was a few years ago.

With an eCitizen account, your identification details and the applicable renewal fee, most motorists can complete the process online in just a few minutes.

The most important thing is not to wait until the last minute.