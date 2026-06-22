An undated image showing a section of Thika Road within Kiambu County (Image: Files)

An undated image showing a section of Thika Road within Kiambu County (Image: Files)

Avoid NTSA fines: See all Thika Road speed limits from Nairobi CBD to Nyeri Town

New speed cameras and automated traffic enforcement have many motorists worried about fines. Here's a simple guide to the speed limits drivers should observe along Thika Road - from Nairobi CBD all the way to Nyeri.

If you're driving from Nairobi to Nyeri, keeping one eye on your speedometer may now be just as important as watching the road ahead.

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The rollout of NTSA's automated speed enforcement system has changed how traffic offences are detected, with motorists reporting instant notifications after being captured exceeding speed limits.

Several sections of Thika Road are among the most closely monitored stretches.

So where exactly should drivers slow down?

A busy section of the Thika Super Highway near General Service Unit Headquarters (Image: Files)

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Nairobi CBD to Muthaiga: Stay below 80 km/h

As you leave Nairobi and join Thika Road, the first major enforcement zone is around Pangani and the Muthaiga Interchange.

This section carries an 80 km/h speed limit and is among the locations where fixed cameras have been reported.

Allsops and GSU Headquarters: Still 80 km/h

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Many motorists mistakenly accelerate too early after leaving the city.

However, the stretch around Allsops and GSU Headquarters remains under an 80 km/h limit and is also monitored.

Roysambu, Safari Park and TRM: Don't assume one speed limit

This is where many drivers get confused.

Around Safari Park, motorists may encounter sections where speeds of up to 110 km/h are permitted. However, nearby areas around Roysambu and TRM may drop to between 80 and 100 km/h depending on the specific section of road.

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The safest approach is to pay attention to posted signs rather than relying on memory.

A section of Thika Super Highway near Kiambu town (Image: Files)

Jomoko and the Thika turn-off: Ease off the accelerator

Drivers heading towards Central Kenya often maintain highway speeds after passing the Nairobi metropolitan area.

Yet the Jomoko and Thika turn-off sections are among the areas where motorists are expected to maintain 80 km/h. Speed cameras have also been reported along this corridor.

Thika to Kenol: Watch for changing road conditions

After leaving Thika town, traffic generally becomes lighter, encouraging drivers to increase speed.

Even so, motorists should remain alert for changing limits, road signs and occasional enforcement operations, particularly near major junctions and built-up areas.

Kenol, Makuyu, Sagana and Karatina: The 50 km/h zones

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The biggest mistake many motorists make is carrying highway speeds into town centres.

Through Kenol, Makuyu, Sagana and Karatina, drivers should expect significantly lower limits because these are built-up areas with heavy pedestrian activity, businesses and frequent traffic movements.

In Kenya, the default speed limit in urban and built-up areas is generally 50 km/h unless otherwise indicated.

This means slowing down through town centres is not just about avoiding fines; it is also about protecting pedestrians and other road users.

A road reserve weather shelter built along Thika Road near Roy Sambu - TRM exit (Image: Files)

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The safest rule for motorists

While many drivers are focused on camera locations, traffic experts continue to emphasise a simpler principle: obey the posted speed limit.

Camera locations may change and mobile enforcement units can be deployed to different sections of the highway. What remains constant is that speed limits are clearly indicated and legally enforceable.

For motorists travelling from Nairobi to Nyeri, the general pattern is straightforward:

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Expect 80 km/h limits around major interchanges, 80-110 km/h on open sections of Thika Road where permitted, and 50 km/h when passing through major towns such as Kenol, Makuyu, Sagana and Karatina.