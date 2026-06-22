Millennials vs Gen Z: On culture, nine-to-five jobs and building brands

Millennials grew up believing good grades and hard work would unlock success. Gen Z came of age in a world where creativity, content and personal brands could do the same job.

Millennials waking up at 3 a.m. to revise for an exam was considered normal, they grew up that way. School holidays and weekends came with tuition and homework.

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Report cards at the end of the term determined moods at home.

Success expectations were simple: Pass your exams, get a degree, find a good job and life would eventually fall into place.

That was the deal the millennials - they did exactly what they were told. They competed for grades, university slots and jobs because opportunities felt limited.

Most grew up in a world where becoming a doctor, lawyer, engineer, accountant or teacher was considered the safest path to success.

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Then the internet happened.

A snapshot of the Nairobi Street Food Festival held in June 2026 (Image: Files)

Changing rules

By the time many millennials entered the job market, degrees became common and jobs became harder to find. At the same time, entirely new careers were emerging online.

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People were earning money from YouTube channels, podcasts, gaming, photography, social media content and skills that were barely recognised as careers a decade earlier.

For millennials, it was a strange thing to witness.

After years of being told to stay focused and follow the traditional path, people were suddenly building successful careers by doing things that once sounded like hobbies.

Gen Z and their work ethic

Gen Z grew up watching this happen in real time.

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Unlike millennials, they entered adulthood already knowing that a smartphone could be a workplace.

They saw creators become entrepreneurs; influencers build businesses and ordinary people earn income from audiences rather than employers.

As a result, many Gen Zs approach work differently.

They are often less attached to traditional career ladders, more willing to switch jobs and more interested in flexibility than long-term loyalty to one employer.

To older generations, that can look entitled but to Gen Z, it is a practical situation:

Why spend twenty years climbing a ladder when entire industries can change overnight?

Revellers attend the millenial-themed Kitenge Fashion Festival in Eldoret in May 2026 (Image: Files)

Where’s the misunderstanding?

Much of the tension between millennials and Gen Z comes from the fact that each generation was prepared for a different economy.

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Millennials were raised to value stability. Gen Z was raised in a world where stability often feels temporary.

Millennials learned to fit into systems while the Gen Z learned to build their own.

One generation was told to keep their head down and work hard while the other was encouraged to stand out and build a personal brand.

Neither approach is entirely right or wrong - both are responses to the realities of their time.

Same goals, different paths

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The irony is that both generations are chasing the same things: financial security, meaningful work and a life that feels worth living.

The difference is how they were taught to get there.

Millennials grew up believing success would come from qualifications and persistence. Gen Z grew up seeing creativity, authenticity and attention become valuable assets.

The result is a fascinating generational divide.