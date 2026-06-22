World Cup 2026: Achraf Hakimi and other stars whose football dreams almost ended
Every World Cup introduces fans to heroes.
The goalscorers. The captains. The players whose names suddenly appear on headlines around the world.
What television rarely shows is how close some of them came to taking a completely different path.
Long before the packed stadiums and global attention, many of football's biggest stars faced rejection, poverty, injury or doubt. A different decision, a missed opportunity or a little less persistence could have changed everything.
Victor Osimhen
Few stories capture football's unpredictability better than that of Victor Osimhen.
Before becoming one of Africa's most celebrated strikers, Osimhen grew up in a crowded area of Lagos, where he sold water and other items on the street to help support his family.
Football was not a guaranteed escape route. Like countless young players, he faced uncertainty about whether his talent would ever be enough.
Today, he is regarded as one of Africa's finest forwards, but his journey serves as a reminder that ability alone is rarely enough. Opportunity matters too.
Sadio Mane
When Sadio Mané first dreamed of becoming a footballer, not everyone around him shared the vision.
Growing up in rural Senegal, he often faced pressure to prioritise school over football. Professional football seemed like an unrealistic ambition for a child from a small village.
Yet Mané remained determined. Years later, he would become one of Africa's most successful footballers, winning major trophies in Europe and inspiring a generation of young players across the continent.
Achraf Hakimi
For the son of immigrants’ success, was built on sacrifice his parents left Morocco in search of better opportunities, and his family worked tirelessly to support his football dream.
Hakimi's rise through youth football was not inevitable. Like many young players, he competed against thousands of hopefuls chasing the same goal.
Today, he is one of the faces of Moroccan football and a symbol of what persistence and family support can achieve. Talent is only part of the story.
Talent is not enough
The World Cup often gives the impression that elite footballers were destined for greatness from the beginning. The reality is usually messier.
For every player on football's biggest stage, there were moments when things could have gone differently: a failed trial, a serious injury, financial struggles or simply a lack of belief from those around them.
Many talented youngsters disappear from the sport long before reaching the professional level. The players who make it are often those who refuse to quit when success still seems far away.
More than a game
As the 2026 World Cup unfolds, fans will focus on goals, trophies and memorable moments.
But behind many of the players wearing their nation's colors lies a quieter story - one of resilience, sacrifice and second chances.
That may be the most remarkable thing about the World Cup.
Not that it brings together the best footballers in the world, but that it reminds us how many of them were once ordinary children whose dreams seemed impossible. And how close some came to never making it at all.