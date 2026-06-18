African fans have found their first World Cup team to rally behind - and it's Ghana!

One dramatic victory has turned Ghana from hopeful participants into one of Africa's most compelling stories at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For much of their opening World Cup match against Panama, Ghana looked destined to settle for a frustrating draw. Then, deep into stoppage time, Caleb Yirenkyi struck to secure a dramatic 1-0 victory and hand the Black Stars three valuable points.

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The goal did more than win a football match. It gave African fans their first genuine feel-good story of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Caleb Yirenkyi (20 years and 5 months) became Ghana's second youngest goal scorer at the World Cup.

More than just three points

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Opening matches often shape the mood of a team's entire tournament. Lose, and pressure mounts immediately. Draw, and qualification calculations become complicated.

By winning, Ghana placed themselves in a strong position in Group L alongside England, who opened their campaign with a 4-2 victory over Croatia. Suddenly, Ghana's next match against England is no longer just another group-stage fixture.

It becomes one of the most anticipated games involving an African nation at this tournament.

For Ghana, it is an opportunity to test themselves against one of football's biggest names. For African fans, it is a chance to see whether one of their own can challenge a traditional powerhouse.

The Black Stars technical bench celebrates the winning goal against Panama.

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Africa's expectations have changed

There was a time when many African teams arrived at the World Cup simply hoping to make an impression. That mindset has shifted. Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals in 2022 raised expectations across the continent.

African supporters no longer view progression beyond the group stage as an impossible dream. Instead, they expect their teams to compete, challenge and occasionally upset the established order.

That is why Ghana's victory feels significant.

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The win is not being celebrated merely because Ghana collected three points. It is being celebrated because it keeps alive the belief that another African team can make a memorable run on football's biggest stage.

Why Ghana resonates with so many fans

Ghana's football history gives them a special place in the hearts of many African supporters. The Black Stars came agonisingly close to becoming Africa's first World Cup semi-finalists in 2010, a tournament that remains one of the most emotional chapters in African football history.

That legacy still lingers.

Many fans across the continent may not support Ghana every day, but they remember the moments, the heartbreak and the sense of possibility the team has often represented. Now, another generation has the chance to create its own story.

The Portuguese Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz celebrates the winning goal against Panama in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

A match that could capture Africa's imagination

When Ghana face England, the stakes will be bigger than points alone.

England remain one of the most followed national teams in Africa thanks to the popularity of the Premier League. Yet many supporters who spend weekends cheering English clubs may find themselves backing Ghana when the two sides meet.

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That is the beauty of the World Cup.