History in motion: Records already shattered in the FIFA World Cup 2026

A standout highlight emerged when the Democratic Republic of Congo pulled off a stunning 1-1 tie with Portugal in Houston, securing their inaugural World Cup point in over five decades.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is already proving to be the most expansive iteration of the tournament to date, delivering thrilling performances right from the start.

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Just a week in, the competition has already seen numerous memorable moments, exceptional individual performances, remarkable team feats, and crowds never before witnessed at the event.

Even at the preliminary rounds, the 48-nation expansion has already shattered numerous previous records, fundamentally altering how the sport's premier international championship unfolds.

DR Congo's triumphant return to the world stage

A standout highlight emerged when the Democratic Republic of Congo pulled off a stunning 1-1 tie with Portugal in Houston, securing their inaugural World Cup point in over five decades.

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This matchup gained added weight since DR Congo hadn't competed in the finals since 1974, when they played as Zaire and failed to notch a single goal across their group games.

Yoane Wissa etched his name in history by netting the nation's first-ever World Cup goal, equalising Portugal's early advantage and stunning the Europeans.

The outcome also prevented Cristiano Ronaldo from claiming victory in his record-tying sixth World Cup journey, ranking among the tournament's most surprising results thus far.

For DR Congo, the draw brings closure to a 52-year drought in international football's grandest arena.

Congolese players celebrate after scoring a goal in their match against Portugal

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Messi continues adding to his legendary resume

Argentina's skipper, Lionel Messi, has once again rewritten the record books with outstanding displays.

The 39-year-old now holds the distinction of participating in more World Cup matches than any player before him, surpassing his previous record of 26 appearances set in 2022.

He's pulled level with Germany's Miroslav Klose's 16-goal World Cup tally following an impressive three-goal performance in Argentina's opener versus Algeria, the first hat-trick of his World Cup career.

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With additional group fixtures still ahead, Messi has the chance to claim sole ownership of the scoring record.

Argentine striker Lionel Messi

Ronaldo reaches another milestone

Portugal's captain Cristiano Ronaldo continues pushing the boundaries of athletic longevity.

The 41-year-old made history by becoming the oldest outfield competitor ever to take the pitch in a World Cup opening match, eclipsing the previous benchmark.

Christiano Ronaldo

Stadiums are filling to capacity

Beyond the pitch, the tournament hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico is drawing spectators in unprecedented numbers.

The competition has already toppled prior attendance records during its inaugural phase, with global viewership reaching millions.

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The larger 48-team structure, spanning 104 total contests, has catalysed remarkable demand for tickets and interest from broadcasters.

Should these patterns persist, this edition is poised to become the most attended and televised World Cup ever staged.

New-nation milestones continue accumulating

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Canada earned its opening World Cup point following a draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, finishing a lengthy championship drought.

Qatar similarly notched its first point with a surprise stalemate against Switzerland, rebounding after an underwhelming host-nation debut four years prior.

Scotland also broke a three-decade-plus dry spell by defeating Haiti, claiming their maiden victory since the 1990 tournament held in Italy.

Scotland players celebrate after scoring a goal

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An exceptionally physical opener

The Mexico-South Africa curtain-raiser produced an unwanted record: three dismissals, the most red cards ever shown in a World Cup's opening contest.