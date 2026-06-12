Advertisement

FIFA rule Haiti breached to prompt World Cup kit alteration

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 13:42 - 12 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Haiti World Cup Kit
The Haiti Football Federation and kit manufacturer were instructed to revise the design and submit an updated version for approval before any official match use.
Advertisement

FIFA has rejected parts of Haiti’s World Cup kit after a compliance review found elements that breached its uniform rules.

Advertisement

The issue centres on imagery included in the original shirt design. While FIFA has not officially itemised full details of the rejected artwork in public statements, the governing body confirmed that certain visual elements did not meet its equipment regulations and had to be removed before the tournament.

The kit had a detailed illustration referencing the Battle of Vertières, a key moment in Haiti’s independence from France.

It also showed figures raising the Haitian flag, which the designers said was meant to celebrate national history and pride.

The Haiti Football Federation and kit manufacturer were instructed to revise the design and submit an updated version for approval before any official match use.

Advertisement

What FIFA rules say about World Cup kits

FIFA maintains strict regulations on what national teams can display on match kits. These rules are meant to keep uniforms neutral and consistent across all participating teams.

Key requirements include:

  • No political, religious or personal messaging on kits

  • Only approved national emblems, federation badges and manufacturer logos

  • Limited and controlled use of symbols or imagery beyond official identifiers

  • Pre-approval of all kit designs before tournament use

  • Final authority by FIFA Equipment Regulations Committee on compliance

FIFA rule Haiti breached to prompt World Cup kit alteration
FIFA rule Haiti breached to prompt World Cup kit alteration
Advertisement

The rules are enforced to avoid what FIFA considers ‘external messaging’ during competitions, even if a design is intended as cultural or historical expression.

In recent tournaments, FIFA has also tightened enforcement during final inspections, meaning kits can be approved earlier in the process but still rejected closer to competition if new concerns are raised.

Outcome and required redesign

Following the ruling, Haiti were required to alter the affected sections of the kit and resubmit it for approval.

The revised version removes the disputed elements while keeping the national colours and core identity intact. The federation has since complied with the directive to ensure eligibility for match use at the tournament.

Advertisement

FIFA approval is mandatory for all final kits, meaning teams cannot wear unapproved designs in official matches regardless of prior use in friendlies or promotional events.

Wider context on kit approvals

World Cup kit approvals typically go through several stages:

  • Initial concept review between federation and kit supplier

  • Compliance checks against FIFA equipment regulations

  • Prototype testing and pre-approval for production

  • Final inspection before tournament start

FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino

Even approved kits can be flagged late if FIFA determines that certain elements conflict with its interpretation of neutrality rules.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
FIFA rule Haiti breached to prompt World Cup kit alteration
News
12.06.2026
FIFA rule Haiti breached to prompt World Cup kit alteration
National Treasury CS John Mbadi
News
12.06.2026
New proposed deadline durations of filing KRA returns
Everything vehicle owners need to know about Kenya’s eLogbook system
News
12.06.2026
Everything vehicle owners need to know about Kenya’s eLogbook system
John Mbadi, Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning Presenting the 2026/2027 budget in the National Assembly
News
12.06.2026
Parliament, counties, schools & security. Here's who gets what in the 2026/2027 budget
100 Equity scholars to join European universities every year under new EU deal
Local
11.06.2026
100 Equity scholars to join European universities every year under new EU deal
Unbelievable wins as SportPesa Aviator just clocked a mind-blowing 63,297.42X multiplier
News Sports
11.06.2026
Unbelievable wins as SportPesa Aviator just clocked a mind-blowing 63,297.42X multiplier