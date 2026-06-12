The Haiti Football Federation and kit manufacturer were instructed to revise the design and submit an updated version for approval before any official match use.

FIFA has rejected parts of Haiti’s World Cup kit after a compliance review found elements that breached its uniform rules.

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The issue centres on imagery included in the original shirt design. While FIFA has not officially itemised full details of the rejected artwork in public statements, the governing body confirmed that certain visual elements did not meet its equipment regulations and had to be removed before the tournament.

The kit had a detailed illustration referencing the Battle of Vertières, a key moment in Haiti’s independence from France.

It also showed figures raising the Haitian flag, which the designers said was meant to celebrate national history and pride.

The Haiti Football Federation and kit manufacturer were instructed to revise the design and submit an updated version for approval before any official match use.

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What FIFA rules say about World Cup kits

FIFA maintains strict regulations on what national teams can display on match kits. These rules are meant to keep uniforms neutral and consistent across all participating teams.

Key requirements include: No political, religious or personal messaging on kits

Only approved national emblems, federation badges and manufacturer logos

Limited and controlled use of symbols or imagery beyond official identifiers

Pre-approval of all kit designs before tournament use

Final authority by FIFA Equipment Regulations Committee on compliance

FIFA rule Haiti breached to prompt World Cup kit alteration

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The rules are enforced to avoid what FIFA considers ‘external messaging’ during competitions, even if a design is intended as cultural or historical expression.

In recent tournaments, FIFA has also tightened enforcement during final inspections, meaning kits can be approved earlier in the process but still rejected closer to competition if new concerns are raised.

Outcome and required redesign

Following the ruling, Haiti were required to alter the affected sections of the kit and resubmit it for approval.

The revised version removes the disputed elements while keeping the national colours and core identity intact. The federation has since complied with the directive to ensure eligibility for match use at the tournament.

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FIFA approval is mandatory for all final kits, meaning teams cannot wear unapproved designs in official matches regardless of prior use in friendlies or promotional events.

Wider context on kit approvals

World Cup kit approvals typically go through several stages: Initial concept review between federation and kit supplier

Compliance checks against FIFA equipment regulations

Prototype testing and pre-approval for production

Final inspection before tournament start

FIFA president Gianni Infantino