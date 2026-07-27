Prof John Okumu's career journey from classroom to Kenyatta University's top office

Professor John Okumu has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Kenyatta University after a competitive recruitment process conducted by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Kenyatta University has entered a new chapter after the appointment of Professor John Okumu as its substantive Vice Chancellor, placing one of the institution's longest-serving academics at the helm.

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Having spent nearly four decades at the university, Prof Okumu has risen through the ranks from a tutorial fellow to professor and now the institution's chief executive.

His appointment comes after serving in acting leadership roles and years of experience in academic administration, making him one of the most familiar faces within the university community.

Academic journey rooted in Physics

Prof Okumu's academic career has been built around physics, particularly the field of condensed matter physics.

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He earned his Bachelor of Education (Science), specialising in Physics, Mathematics and Education, from Kenyatta University between 1983 and 1986 before proceeding to complete a Master of Science in Condensed Matter Physics at the same institution from 1986 to 1988.

Newly appointed Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Prof John Okumu

Seeking to advance his expertise, he pursued a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Condensed Matter Physics at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom between 1992 and 1996.

His educational journey reflects a strong foundation in science and research, skills that have defined much of his academic career.

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Nearly 40 years of service at Kenyatta University

Unlike many university leaders who move between institutions, Prof Okumu has built his entire academic career at Kenyatta University.

He joined the Department of Physics as a Tutorial Fellow in 1988 shortly after completing his master's degree.

Over the years, he steadily climbed the academic ladder, becoming a Lecturer in 1992, Senior Lecturer in 1999, Associate Professor in 2004 and eventually a full Professor in 2020.

His progression mirrors decades of teaching, supervising postgraduate research and contributing to the growth of the university's science programmes.

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Having served continuously at the institution, Prof Okumu brings extensive institutional knowledge and experience to the Vice Chancellor's office.

The main entrance of the Kenyatta University off Thika Road, near Kahawa Garrison (Image: Files)

Extensive leadership experience

Beyond teaching and research, Prof Okumu has held several senior administrative positions at Kenyatta University.

Between 2010 and 2020, he served as Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs, where he oversaw academic programmes, quality assurance, examinations and curriculum development.

More recently, he served as Acting Vice Chancellor, leading the university during a period marked by governance changes and heightened public attention on the institution.

As Vice Chancellor, he now assumes responsibility as the university's chief academic and administrative officer, tasked with providing strategic leadership, overseeing academic excellence, managing university operations and driving research and innovation.

Prof Okumu's appointment is expected to provide continuity in leadership given his long association with Kenyatta University.

His understanding of the institution's academic systems, governance structures and strategic priorities positions him to steer the university through evolving challenges in higher education, including research funding, digital transformation, student welfare and international partnerships.

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Newly appointed Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Prof John Okumu