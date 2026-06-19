New Ranking Reveals Kenya's 10 Most Popular Universities [Full List]

To qualify for inclusion, institutions must be officially chartered, licensed or accredited in Kenya, offer at least three-year bachelor's degrees or postgraduate programmes, and primarily deliver face-to-face education.

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has once again emerged as Kenya's most popular university, retaining the top spot in the 2026 uniRank Kenya University Rankings.

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The latest ranking places Strathmore University second, followed by Kenyatta University in third position, highlighting the continued dominance of the country's oldest and most established institutions in terms of online visibility and public interest.

Mount Kenya University climbed to fourth place, ahead of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), while United States International University Africa (USIU-Africa) completed the top six.

Unlike academic league tables that assess research output, teaching quality or graduate employability, the uniRank ranking measures universities based on independent web metrics, including their online presence and visibility.

The organisation says its rankings are intended to help students identify institutions with a strong digital footprint rather than determine academic excellence.

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To qualify for inclusion, institutions must be officially chartered, licensed or accredited in Kenya, offer at least three-year bachelor's degrees or postgraduate programmes, and primarily deliver face-to-face education.

The University of Nairobi

Public universities continue to dominate

Public universities occupy six of the top 10 positions, with the University of Nairobi, Kenyatta University, JKUAT, Moi University, Egerton University and the Technical University of Kenya all making the list.

Private universities also performed strongly, led by Strathmore University in second place. Mount Kenya University, USIU-Africa, and Kenya Methodist University rounded off the top 10, reflecting their growing online presence and brand recognition among prospective students.

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One notable trend is Nairobi's continued dominance as the country's higher education hub, with seven of the top 10 universities based in the capital.

Notable performers

Beyond the top 10, several institutions continued to strengthen their positions.

Murang'a University of Technology ranked 13th, ahead of several older universities, while the University of Embu secured 15th place. Tangaza University also made the top 20, reflecting its growing visibility.

Other universities in the top 20 include Pwani University, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, Kabarak University and Chuka University.

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Full list of Kenya's universities in the 2026 uniRank ranking Rank University Town 1 University of Nairobi Nairobi 2 Strathmore University Nairobi 3 Kenyatta University Nairobi 4 Mount Kenya University Thika 5 Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology Nairobi 6 United States International University Africa Nairobi 7 Moi University Eldoret 8 Egerton University Njoro 9 Technical University of Kenya Nairobi 10 Kenya Methodist University Meru 11 The Catholic University of Eastern Africa Nairobi 12 KCA University Nairobi 13 Murang'a University of Technology Murang'a 14 Maseno University Maseno 15 University of Embu Embu 16 Daystar University Nairobi 17 Pwani University Kilifi 18 Zetech University Ruiru 19 Dedan Kimathi University of Technology Nyeri 20 Tangaza University Nairobi 21 Kabarak University Nakuru 22 Chuka University Chuka 23 Kisii University Kisii 24 Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology Kakamega 25 Africa Nazarene University Nairobi 26 Kirinyaga University Kerugoya 27 University of Eastern Africa, Baraton Eldoret 28 Kibabii University Bungoma 29 Technical University of Mombasa Mombasa 30 Meru University of Science and Technology Meru 31 Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology Bondo 32 South Eastern Kenya University Kitui 33 University of Eldoret Eldoret 34 The Co-operative University of Kenya Nairobi 35 Machakos University Machakos 36 Karatina University Karatina 37 St. Paul's University Limuru 38 Maasai Mara University Narok 39 Amref International University Nairobi 40 Laikipia University Nyahururu 41 Great Lakes University of Kisumu Kisumu 42 Riara University Nairobi 43 Africa International University Nairobi 44 Multimedia University of Kenya Nairobi 45 Kiriri Women's University of Science and Technology Nairobi 46 Tom Mboya University Homa Bay 47 Rongo University Rongo 48 University of Kabianga Kericho 49 Management University of Africa Nairobi 50 The Presbyterian University of East Africa Kikuyu 51 Garissa University Garissa 52 Adventist University of Africa Nairobi 53 Kaimosi Friends University Kaimosi 54 Tharaka University Marimanti 55 Taita Taveta University Voi 56 Pan Africa Christian University Nairobi 57 Umma University Kajiado 58 Scott Christian University Machakos 59 KAG East University Nairobi 60 Uzima University Kisumu 61 Lukenya University Kambu 62 Pioneer International University Nairobi 63 The East African University Nairobi 64 International Leadership University, Kenya Nairobi 65 Alupe University Busia 66 GRETSA University Thika 67 Islamic University of Kenya Kisaju 68 Kenya Highlands University Kericho Unranked Aga Khan University, Kenya Nairobi

How the ranking was compiled

According to uniRank, the 2026 Kenya University Ranking includes institutions that are officially recognised or accredited by the relevant higher education authorities in Kenya, offer bachelor's and postgraduate degree programmes, and primarily provide traditional classroom-based learning.