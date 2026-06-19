New Ranking Reveals Kenya's 10 Most Popular Universities [Full List]
The University of Nairobi (UoN) has once again emerged as Kenya's most popular university, retaining the top spot in the 2026 uniRank Kenya University Rankings.
The latest ranking places Strathmore University second, followed by Kenyatta University in third position, highlighting the continued dominance of the country's oldest and most established institutions in terms of online visibility and public interest.
Mount Kenya University climbed to fourth place, ahead of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), while United States International University Africa (USIU-Africa) completed the top six.
Unlike academic league tables that assess research output, teaching quality or graduate employability, the uniRank ranking measures universities based on independent web metrics, including their online presence and visibility.
The organisation says its rankings are intended to help students identify institutions with a strong digital footprint rather than determine academic excellence.
To qualify for inclusion, institutions must be officially chartered, licensed or accredited in Kenya, offer at least three-year bachelor's degrees or postgraduate programmes, and primarily deliver face-to-face education.
Public universities continue to dominate
Public universities occupy six of the top 10 positions, with the University of Nairobi, Kenyatta University, JKUAT, Moi University, Egerton University and the Technical University of Kenya all making the list.
Private universities also performed strongly, led by Strathmore University in second place. Mount Kenya University, USIU-Africa, and Kenya Methodist University rounded off the top 10, reflecting their growing online presence and brand recognition among prospective students.
One notable trend is Nairobi's continued dominance as the country's higher education hub, with seven of the top 10 universities based in the capital.
Notable performers
Beyond the top 10, several institutions continued to strengthen their positions.
Murang'a University of Technology ranked 13th, ahead of several older universities, while the University of Embu secured 15th place. Tangaza University also made the top 20, reflecting its growing visibility.
Other universities in the top 20 include Pwani University, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, Kabarak University and Chuka University.
Full list of Kenya's universities in the 2026 uniRank ranking
Rank
University
Town
1
University of Nairobi
Nairobi
2
Strathmore University
Nairobi
3
Kenyatta University
Nairobi
4
Mount Kenya University
Thika
5
Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology
Nairobi
6
United States International University Africa
Nairobi
7
Moi University
Eldoret
8
Egerton University
Njoro
9
Technical University of Kenya
Nairobi
10
Kenya Methodist University
Meru
11
The Catholic University of Eastern Africa
Nairobi
12
KCA University
Nairobi
13
Murang'a University of Technology
Murang'a
14
Maseno University
Maseno
15
University of Embu
Embu
16
Daystar University
Nairobi
17
Pwani University
Kilifi
18
Zetech University
Ruiru
19
Dedan Kimathi University of Technology
Nyeri
20
Tangaza University
Nairobi
21
Kabarak University
Nakuru
22
Chuka University
Chuka
23
Kisii University
Kisii
24
Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology
Kakamega
25
Africa Nazarene University
Nairobi
26
Kirinyaga University
Kerugoya
27
University of Eastern Africa, Baraton
Eldoret
28
Kibabii University
Bungoma
29
Technical University of Mombasa
Mombasa
30
Meru University of Science and Technology
Meru
31
Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology
Bondo
32
South Eastern Kenya University
Kitui
33
University of Eldoret
Eldoret
34
The Co-operative University of Kenya
Nairobi
35
Machakos University
Machakos
36
Karatina University
Karatina
37
St. Paul's University
Limuru
38
Maasai Mara University
Narok
39
Amref International University
Nairobi
40
Laikipia University
Nyahururu
41
Great Lakes University of Kisumu
Kisumu
42
Riara University
Nairobi
43
Africa International University
Nairobi
44
Multimedia University of Kenya
Nairobi
45
Kiriri Women's University of Science and Technology
Nairobi
46
Tom Mboya University
Homa Bay
47
Rongo University
Rongo
48
University of Kabianga
Kericho
49
Management University of Africa
Nairobi
50
The Presbyterian University of East Africa
Kikuyu
51
Garissa University
Garissa
52
Adventist University of Africa
Nairobi
53
Kaimosi Friends University
Kaimosi
54
Tharaka University
Marimanti
55
Taita Taveta University
Voi
56
Pan Africa Christian University
Nairobi
57
Umma University
Kajiado
58
Scott Christian University
Machakos
59
KAG East University
Nairobi
60
Uzima University
Kisumu
61
Lukenya University
Kambu
62
Pioneer International University
Nairobi
63
The East African University
Nairobi
64
International Leadership University, Kenya
Nairobi
65
Alupe University
Busia
66
GRETSA University
Thika
67
Islamic University of Kenya
Kisaju
68
Kenya Highlands University
Kericho
Unranked
Aga Khan University, Kenya
Nairobi
How the ranking was compiled
According to uniRank, the 2026 Kenya University Ranking includes institutions that are officially recognised or accredited by the relevant higher education authorities in Kenya, offer bachelor's and postgraduate degree programmes, and primarily provide traditional classroom-based learning.
The organisation emphasises that the rankings are based on independent web intelligence and online popularity metrics rather than information submitted by universities themselves.
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