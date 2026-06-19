Advertisement

New Ranking Reveals Kenya's 10 Most Popular Universities [Full List]

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 10:24 - 19 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
To qualify for inclusion, institutions must be officially chartered, licensed or accredited in Kenya, offer at least three-year bachelor's degrees or postgraduate programmes, and primarily deliver face-to-face education.
Advertisement

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has once again emerged as Kenya's most popular university, retaining the top spot in the 2026 uniRank Kenya University Rankings.

Advertisement

The latest ranking places Strathmore University second, followed by Kenyatta University in third position, highlighting the continued dominance of the country's oldest and most established institutions in terms of online visibility and public interest.

Mount Kenya University climbed to fourth place, ahead of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), while United States International University Africa (USIU-Africa) completed the top six.

Unlike academic league tables that assess research output, teaching quality or graduate employability, the uniRank ranking measures universities based on independent web metrics, including their online presence and visibility.

The organisation says its rankings are intended to help students identify institutions with a strong digital footprint rather than determine academic excellence.

Advertisement

To qualify for inclusion, institutions must be officially chartered, licensed or accredited in Kenya, offer at least three-year bachelor's degrees or postgraduate programmes, and primarily deliver face-to-face education.

tw/What Triggered UoN Students to Stage Such Violent Riots? (2)
The University of Nairobi

Public universities continue to dominate

Public universities occupy six of the top 10 positions, with the University of Nairobi, Kenyatta University, JKUAT, Moi University, Egerton University and the Technical University of Kenya all making the list.

Private universities also performed strongly, led by Strathmore University in second place. Mount Kenya University, USIU-Africa, and Kenya Methodist University rounded off the top 10, reflecting their growing online presence and brand recognition among prospective students.

Advertisement

One notable trend is Nairobi's continued dominance as the country's higher education hub, with seven of the top 10 universities based in the capital.

Notable performers

Beyond the top 10, several institutions continued to strengthen their positions.

Murang'a University of Technology ranked 13th, ahead of several older universities, while the University of Embu secured 15th place. Tangaza University also made the top 20, reflecting its growing visibility.

Other universities in the top 20 include Pwani University, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, Kabarak University and Chuka University.

Advertisement

Full list of Kenya's universities in the 2026 uniRank ranking

Rank

University

Town

1

University of Nairobi

Nairobi

2

Strathmore University

Nairobi

3

Kenyatta University

Nairobi

4

Mount Kenya University

Thika

5

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

Nairobi

6

United States International University Africa

Nairobi

7

Moi University

Eldoret

8

Egerton University

Njoro

9

Technical University of Kenya

Nairobi

10

Kenya Methodist University

Meru

11

The Catholic University of Eastern Africa

Nairobi

12

KCA University

Nairobi

13

Murang'a University of Technology

Murang'a

14

Maseno University

Maseno

15

University of Embu

Embu

16

Daystar University

Nairobi

17

Pwani University

Kilifi

18

Zetech University

Ruiru

19

Dedan Kimathi University of Technology

Nyeri

20

Tangaza University

Nairobi

21

Kabarak University

Nakuru

22

Chuka University

Chuka

23

Kisii University

Kisii

24

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology

Kakamega

25

Africa Nazarene University

Nairobi

26

Kirinyaga University

Kerugoya

27

University of Eastern Africa, Baraton

Eldoret

28

Kibabii University

Bungoma

29

Technical University of Mombasa

Mombasa

30

Meru University of Science and Technology

Meru

31

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology

Bondo

32

South Eastern Kenya University

Kitui

33

University of Eldoret

Eldoret

34

The Co-operative University of Kenya

Nairobi

35

Machakos University

Machakos

36

Karatina University

Karatina

37

St. Paul's University

Limuru

38

Maasai Mara University

Narok

39

Amref International University

Nairobi

40

Laikipia University

Nyahururu

41

Great Lakes University of Kisumu

Kisumu

42

Riara University

Nairobi

43

Africa International University

Nairobi

44

Multimedia University of Kenya

Nairobi

45

Kiriri Women's University of Science and Technology

Nairobi

46

Tom Mboya University

Homa Bay

47

Rongo University

Rongo

48

University of Kabianga

Kericho

49

Management University of Africa

Nairobi

50

The Presbyterian University of East Africa

Kikuyu

51

Garissa University

Garissa

52

Adventist University of Africa

Nairobi

53

Kaimosi Friends University

Kaimosi

54

Tharaka University

Marimanti

55

Taita Taveta University

Voi

56

Pan Africa Christian University

Nairobi

57

Umma University

Kajiado

58

Scott Christian University

Machakos

59

KAG East University

Nairobi

60

Uzima University

Kisumu

61

Lukenya University

Kambu

62

Pioneer International University

Nairobi

63

The East African University

Nairobi

64

International Leadership University, Kenya

Nairobi

65

Alupe University

Busia

66

GRETSA University

Thika

67

Islamic University of Kenya

Kisaju

68

Kenya Highlands University

Kericho

Unranked

Aga Khan University, Kenya

Nairobi

How the ranking was compiled

According to uniRank, the 2026 Kenya University Ranking includes institutions that are officially recognised or accredited by the relevant higher education authorities in Kenya, offer bachelor's and postgraduate degree programmes, and primarily provide traditional classroom-based learning.

The organisation emphasises that the rankings are based on independent web intelligence and online popularity metrics rather than information submitted by universities themselves.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)'s Terminal 1A
News
19.06.2026
Inside the multi-phase overhaul of JKIA airport infrastructure, what gov't has planned
How to apply for protest victim compensation with Sh50K to Sh3M payouts [Requirements]
News
19.06.2026
How to apply for protest victim compensation with Sh50K to Sh3M payouts [Requirements]
New Ranking Reveals Kenya's 10 Most Popular Universities [Full List]
News
19.06.2026
New Ranking Reveals Kenya's 10 Most Popular Universities [Full List]
US embassy in Kenya
News
19.06.2026
Bracing for June 25: U.S. Embassy issues security alert on protest anniversary
Kenyan artists have the talent: Here's what's stopping many from going global
Entertainment
19.06.2026
Kenyan artists have the talent: Here's what's stopping many from going global
Think your job is stressful? Spend a day in a Kenyan chief's office
News
19.06.2026
Think your job is stressful? Spend a day in a Kenyan chief's office