KNEC rolls out KCSE 2025 e-certificates: How to download yours online

The rollout builds on KNEC's online verification system, which allows organisations to verify KCSE certificates issued between 1989 and 2024.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has officially rolled out digital e-certificates for candidates who sat the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination, allowing thousands of learners to instantly access their certificates online for the first time.

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In an announcement shared on August 5, 2026, KNEC said the 2025 cohort has now joined candidates who sat KCSE examinations between 1989 and 2024, whose certificates are already available through the council's digital e-certificate platform.

According to KNEC, the initiative allows candidates to access their certificates securely from anywhere without waiting for physical copies.

"Good news! 2025 KCSE certificates are now available on the KNEC e-certificate platform. 2025 KCSE candidates can now instantly access a secure digital copy of their certificates, joining their counterparts from 1989–2024 already on the platform," the examination body announced.

KNEC CEO Dr. David Njengere

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How to download your KCSE 2025 e-certificate

Candidates wishing to obtain their digital certificate should follow these steps:

Visit the KNEC E-Certificate portal at ecertificate.knec.ac.ke.

Click Sign Up/Register and register as an Applicant (Student/Alumni).

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Verify your email address using the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to your email.

Complete profile verification using your National ID details.

Select Download E-Certificate then enter your KCSE Index Number, Exam Year (2025) and Examination Type (KCSE).

Confirm the certificate preview showing your name, school and overall grade.

Pay the Ksh1,500 processing fee through the eCitizen payment platform.

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Once payment is confirmed, the certificate will be emailed to you and also remain available on your dashboard for future access.

Where the digital certificate can be used

KNEC says the digital certificate is legally recognised and can immediately be used for several official purposes, including university applications, TVET and college admissions, international university applications, scholarship and bursary applications, job applications, internship recruitment as well as employer verification.

Unlike physical certificates that may be lost or damaged, KNEC says the electronic version never expires and remains available whenever a candidate needs it.

The examinations council says the platform has been built to improve trust in academic credentials while reducing certificate fraud.

The council says employers, universities and government agencies can authenticate certificates within minutes through the same platform, eliminating lengthy manual verification processes.

Jobseekers at a past recruitment exercise

Verification portal already active

The rollout comes after KNEC launched its online verification system, which allows organisations to verify KCSE certificates issued between 1989 and 2024, with the 2025 certificates now joining the database.

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After registering and receiving approval, employers, universities and other authorised organisations can submit certificate verification requests by providing a candidate's details, uploading the e-certificate and paying the applicable verification fee.

Once verification is complete, the organisation receives an official KNEC verification report indicating whether the certificate is genuine or requires further review.

The system also supports bulk verification, making it easier for institutions conducting large-scale recruitment or admission exercises.

More KNEC digital services coming soon

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KNEC says the e-certificate platform is part of a broader digital transformation aimed at creating a single portal for Kenya's academic credentials.

Education CS Julius Ogamba with KNEC CEO Dr. David Njengere

While KCSE certificates are currently available, the council says additional examination credentials will be introduced in phases, including KCPE certificates, KPSEA assessment records, TVET qualifications and teacher examination certificates.

The council says the long-term goal is to provide a secure digital repository where learners can access their academic credentials throughout their lifetime while enabling institutions and employers to verify records instantly.