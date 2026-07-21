President Ruto announces 100% government funding for university students

Kenyatta University student Sylvia Kemunto makes a research presentation at the 4th Kenyatta University Medical Research Club Annual Scientific Conference in July 2026 (Image: Files)

Kenyatta University student Sylvia Kemunto makes a research presentation at the 4th Kenyatta University Medical Research Club Annual Scientific Conference in July 2026 (Image: Files)

President William Ruto has announced one of the biggest changes to Kenya's higher education system in decades, proposing that every student admitted to a public university, college or TVET institution through the government placement system will have their tuition fully funded by the State from the September 2026 intake.

For years, qualifying for university has been only half the battle for many Kenyan students.

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The bigger challenge has often come after receiving the admission letter - raising tuition fees, applying for HELB loans and worrying whether government funding would be enough to complete a degree.

That uncertainty could soon become a thing of the past.

Speaking at State House while receiving the report on Kenya's long-term transformation beyond Vision 2030, President William Ruto announced that the government intends to fully finance tuition for all students admitted to public universities, colleges and TVET institutions beginning with the September 2026 intake.

He also urged Parliament to fast-track amendments to the HELB Act to allow the new programme to take effect before universities reopen.

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A section of Pwani University students attend the CRECO Kenya Digital Democracy Strategy Conference in Nairobi, in July 2026 (Image: Files)

What's changing?

The proposal marks a major departure from the student-centred funding model introduced in 2023.

Under that system, students were placed into different funding bands based on their family's financial circumstances.

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The model attracted criticism from students, universities and the courts, with many arguing that the means-testing process was inconsistent and left some learners struggling to meet tuition costs.

If the new proposal becomes law, every student admitted through the government placement system would receive full government funding for tuition regardless of their economic background.

According to President Ruto, no qualified student should miss out on higher education because of financial constraints.

Does this mean university is now free?

Not entirely.

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The announcement specifically refers to tuition fees, meaning the cost of academic instruction.

Students will still need clarity on how other expenses - including accommodation, meals, transport, books and personal upkeep - will be financed.

The government has indicated that parental contributions will become voluntary, but further details are expected once Parliament considers the proposed legal changes and implementation framework.

Headquartered in Njoro, Nakuru County, Egerton University is internationally renowned for its premier agricultural research, training, and diverse academic programs (Image: Files)

What happens to HELB?

The Higher Education Loans Board is also set for significant changes.

President Ruto has asked Parliament to amend the HELB Act to accommodate the new funding model.

While the full legislative proposals are yet to be debated, the move signals another major shift for an institution that has financed millions of Kenyan students over the past three decades.

The exact role HELB - or any successor financing body - will play in supporting non-tuition expenses is expected to become clearer during the parliamentary process.

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Who stands to benefit?

If Parliament approves the proposal, the policy will apply to students admitted to public universities, public colleges and TVET institutions through the national placement system from the September 2026 intake.

For thousands of families, the announcement could significantly reduce the financial burden of sending children to higher learning institutions, especially at a time when the cost of living remains a major concern.

The significance

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Higher education funding has become one of Kenya's most contested policy issues in recent years, with students repeatedly raising concerns over delayed disbursements, funding shortfalls and affordability.

By proposing universal government-funded tuition, the State is effectively abandoning the income-based funding model in favour of a system that treats every government-sponsored student equally.