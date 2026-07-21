Charles Owino named new government spokesperson in latest executive appointments

Among the key appointments, Dr. Duncan Ojwang Oburu has been nominated to serve as the Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

President William Ruto has made a series of nominations to constitutional commissions and statutory bodies while approving senior promotions and redeployments within the Executive.

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The changes were announced on Tuesday, July 21, with the Executive Office of the President saying the appointments are aimed at filling vacancies that arose earlier this year.

Some of the nominations will require approval by Parliament, while others are subject to ratification by the National and County Government Co-ordinating Summit.

New faces nominated to constitutional commissions

Among the key appointments, Dr. Duncan Ojwang Oburu has been nominated to serve as the Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

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Constitutional lawyer Duncan Ojwang

Ojwang has been nominated to replace Ahmed Isaack Hassan, who left the role for the Judiciary, where he now serves as a Court of Appeal Judge.

His nomination has been forwarded to Parliament for consideration and approval as required by the Constitution.

The President has also nominated Antonina Lentoijoni and former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion to serve as members of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

In addition, Flora Mutua has been nominated as a member of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

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According to the Executive Office of the President, all the nominations have been transmitted to Parliament for the next stage of the approval process.

Seven nominated to intergovernmental committee

The President also announced seven nominees to join the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC), a body that supports cooperation between the national and county governments.

President William Ruto signs a bill into law at State House, Nairobi on July 30, 2025

The nominees are: Wilson Kuria Thuita (Murang'a)

Silvya C. Apaa (Busia)

Ahmed Kanyara Bishar (Wajir)

Pascalyne Ntang'enoi Kimiriri (Laikipia)

Ken Riaga (Migori)

Evalyn Chepkirui Aruasa (Nakuru)

Mary Nanjala Kilobi (Nairobi)

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Their appointments will take effect once they are ratified by the National and County Government Co-ordinating Summit in line with the Intergovernmental Relations Act.

Senior Executive promotions and redeployments

The Public Service Commission also approved changes within the senior ranks of the Executive.

Former Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has been promoted and redesignated as the Head of the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Disability Rights under the Executive Office of the President.

Charles Owino

Meanwhile, Charles Owino Wahong'o has been redeployed from the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy.