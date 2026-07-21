XYZ Show founder reveals why Kenya's biggest satirical show never made money

The inspiration behind The XYZ Show was Les Guignols de l'Info, a legendary French puppet satire that ran on Canal+ for 30 years.

For over 14 seasons, The XYZ Show stood as a cultural phenomenon in Kenya.

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Co-created in 2009 by famed editorial cartoonist Godfrey Mwampembwa (Gado) and media producer Marie Lora-Mungai under Buni Media, the satirical puppet news show captivated over 10 million viewers across national television, radio, online channels, and DVD releases.

It was so influential that even the sitting president acknowledged its cultural bite.

To millions of Kenyan households, a hit show running for over a decade with high production value, viral spin-offs, and massive viewership meant one obvious thing: its creators were making millions.

However, co-founder Marie Lora-Mungai has lifted the veil on the reality behind the iconic franchise, revealing that despite its massive popularity, The XYZ Show was never profitable and was financially doomed from the start.

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High hopes inspired by a French Classic

The inspiration behind The XYZ Show was Les Guignols de l'Info, a legendary French puppet satire that ran on Canal+ for 30 years.

But as Lora-Mungai outlined in a detailed reflection on creative entrepreneurship, the economic realities of European media and African broadcast markets could not have been more different.

In France, Les Guignols operated on a massive €15 million (around Sh2.2 billion) per season budget, roughly €75,000 (around Sh11M) per 8-minute episode, funded entirely by the broadcast giant Canal+, which viewed the show as both a direct profit driver and a major subscriber acquisition engine.

Buni Media co-founder Marie Lora-Mungai

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Bruno Gaccio, the show's head writer, reportedly earned between €5 million (around Sh738M) and €7 million (around Sh1B) over his 15-year tenure.

By contrast, producing The XYZ Show in Nairobi cost around $15,000 (around Sh1.8M) per 15-minute episode ($1,000 per minute).

While drastically cheaper than its French counterpart, it was astronomically expensive by local Kenyan production standards at the time.

"Each latex puppet cost $7,000 (around Sh900K took 3 weeks to make, and 3 people to operate (2 puppeteers + 1 voice talent)," Lora-Mungai revealed.

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The economics didn't add up: A 20% licensing reality

The primary hurdle facing Buni Media was that the Kenyan television ecosystem could not sustain the sheer cost of producing high-end puppet satire.

Local TV stations licensed The XYZ Show for around $3,000 (around Sh380K) per episode, covering barely 20% of the actual $15,000 production cost.

Buni Media co-founder Marie Lora-Mungai and the XYZ Production team

To bridge the 80% deficit, the founders had to secure continuous funding from international civil society organizations, including the Ford Foundation, Omidyar Network, and the Open Society Institute.

Over five years, Buni Media raised over $7 million in donor funding to keep the show and related projects alive.

"By Kenyan production standards, we were extremely well resourced," Lora-Mungai noted. "But, spoiler alert: that turned out to be a curse. Donor money made the math possible, but it also made it artificial. The market could never have carried such an expensive show."

While a French executive earned millions leading a similar concept, Lora-Mungai paid herself a salary of $4,000 (around Sh400,000) a month with zero royalties.

Over six years of managing the show, her total compensation added up to $288,000, (around Sh37M) and even that was unpredictable.

"Some months I paid myself nothing so I could pay the team," she shared.

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Why monetisation failed: No sponsors, no back catalog

Beyond low broadcast license fees, The XYZ Show faced structural hurdles unique to political satire and news-based content: Zero corporate sponsorship: Because the show pulled no punches when criticising political leaders and government corruption, commercial brands refused to attach their names to the broadcast.

No long-tail back catalogue: Unlike scripted dramas or sitcoms that can generate syndication revenue for decades, news satire ages quickly. Once a political news cycle passed, old episodes lost their commercial re-run value.

Timing of digital platforms: Although The XYZ Show amassed a massive online presence across Facebook and YouTube, modern digital monetisation and creator revenue programs were not yet active in Africa during its peak years.

Driven by purpose, not profits

Despite the harsh financial reality, Lora-Mungai maintains that the decision to build The XYZ Show was never driven by personal wealth.

The show was born out of the national trauma of Kenya's 2007–2008 post-election violence.

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The creators believed that giving citizens a comedic outlet to laugh at political leaders and process their collective frustration could help heal the country.

"Gado and I never made the show for the money. We made it because Kenya had just gone through the trauma of the 2008 post-election violence, and we believed that if Kenyans had had an outlet to express their frustrations, ideally with humor, things might have gone differently," she reflected.

Buni Media co-founder Marie Lora-Mungai and the XYZ Production team

For the production team and the millions of viewers who tuned in every week, The XYZ Show left an indelible mark on Kenyan pop culture, political discourse, and television history.