Professional occupations in Kiswahili Challenge
In this video, we challenged Kelvin Kinoti, Shem Muikia and Amos Robi on how many occupations they can name in Kiswahili. How many from the list did you get right?
Accountant - mhandisi
Videographer - mpiga video
Social media manager - meneja wa mitandao ya kijamii
Nurse - muuguzi
Video editor - mhariri wa video
Pharmacist - mfamasia
Engineer - mhandisi
Mechanic - mekanikia or fundi wa magari
Carpenter - seremala
Receptionist - karani
Electrician - fundi wa stima
Plumber - fundi wa mabomba
