Entertainment
12:14 - 03 December 2025

Professional occupations in Kiswahili Challenge

In this video, we challenged Kelvin Kinoti, Shem Muikia and Amos Robi on how many occupations they can name in Kiswahili. How many from the list did you get right?

  1. Accountant - mhandisi

  2. Videographer - mpiga video

  3. Social media manager - meneja wa mitandao ya kijamii

  4. Nurse - muuguzi

  5. Video editor - mhariri wa video

  6. Pharmacist - mfamasia

  7. Engineer - mhandisi

  8. Mechanic - mekanikia or fundi wa magari

  9. Carpenter - seremala

  10. Receptionist - karani

  11. Electrician - fundi wa stima

  12. Plumber - fundi wa mabomba

Related Topic
More Latest Videos