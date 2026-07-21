William Ruto replaces Vision 2030 with a new blueprint for a First World Kenya

As Vision 2030 enters its final stretch, President Ruto has unveiled plans for a new long-term national blueprint aimed at steering Kenya towards a first-world economy. The proposed vision seeks to build on nearly two decades of development while setting fresh goals for jobs, infrastructure, healthcare, education and long-term economic growth.

Every generation has a national idea that defines its ambitions.

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For many Kenyans, that idea has been Vision 2030 - the development blueprint launched in 2008 under former President Mwai Kibaki, promising to transform Kenya into a globally competitive, middle-income country by the year 2030.

Nearly two decades later, that timeline is approaching its conclusion.

Rather than extending Vision 2030, President William Ruto's administration has begun work on what it describes as a new long-term national vision - one designed to take Kenya beyond 2030 and lay the foundation for what it calls a first-world economy.

President Ruto receives the Report on Reflections and Proposals on Strategic Guidelines for Kenya's Long-Term National Transformation Beyond Vision 2030 at State House, Nairobi (Image: Files)

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The legacy of Vision 2030

When Vision 2030 was introduced, it represented one of Kenya's most ambitious development strategies.

Built around the economic, social and political pillars, it guided investments in flagship projects ranging from highways and ports to electricity access, digital connectivity, education, healthcare and urban development.

Projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway, expansion of the national road network, Konza Technopolis, growth in geothermal energy and the digitisation of many government services were all implemented within the broader Vision 2030 framework, even though they spanned different administrations.

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The blueprint provided continuity in national planning despite changes in government.

A new roadmap for Kenya

As its name suggests, Vision 2030 was never intended to be permanent.

With the target year now drawing closer, the government argues that Kenya needs another long-term roadmap to guide development over the coming decades.

According to the proposed framework, the new vision seeks to preserve long-term planning while raising the country's ambitions beyond achieving upper-middle-income status.

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Instead, the stated objective is to position Kenya on a path towards becoming a first-world economy, supported by sustained investment, innovation and stronger public institutions.

President William Ruto meets a member of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) High Level Global Recording Industry Delegation at State House, Nairobi (Image: Files)

What New National Vision promises

The proposed national vision places significant emphasis on economic transformation.

Among its stated priorities are:

Creating more jobs and raising household incomes.

Expanding investment across strategic sectors.

Improving healthcare, education, housing and public infrastructure.

Building on existing development gains instead of restarting national priorities after every election cycle.

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Supporting long-term investments through institutions such as the proposed National Infrastructure Fund and Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The government has also indicated that the new framework will be shaped through nationwide public consultations, allowing citizens and stakeholders to contribute to its final design.

Two decades of progress

One of the central messages behind the initiative is continuity.

Rather than presenting previous development efforts as failures, the proposed vision acknowledges achievements made under Vision 2030 and seeks to carry them forward into a new era of planning.

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The idea is that major national projects should continue regardless of changes in political leadership, giving investors, businesses and citizens greater confidence in Kenya's long-term direction.

The physical construction and ground works for the Naivasha - Kisumu - Malaba SGR extension officially kicked off on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (Image: Files)

Looking Beyond 2030

The unveiling of a successor to Vision 2030 also comes at a politically significant moment, with Kenya preparing for the 2027 General Election.

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Beyond the electoral cycle, the initiative positions long-term economic planning as a central pillar of the administration's governance agenda.

Whether the vision ultimately delivers on its ambitions will depend on how it is implemented over the years ahead.