Ruto at 59: Birthday wishes & childhood experiences that shape his leadership

Raised in humble circumstances, his early years were shaped by hard work, perseverance, self-reliance, faith in effort and a close connection to the struggles of everyday Kenyans that continue to reflect in his leadership

President William Ruto marks his 59th birthday with warm messages pouring in to mark the personal milestone and celebrate a leader known for resilience, ambition, and an unyielding belief in possibility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The birthday wishes captured his dedication to serve the nation, bold dreams to turn Kenya into a first-world country and wishes for good health and long life.

First lady, Mama Rachel Ruto thanked God for the journey she has walked with Ruto, his steady love and commitment to serve writing:

My dear Bill, happy birthday! Today, I thank God for the gift of your life, for the journey we have walked together, for your courage in moments of uncertainty, and for the steady love and discipline with which you carry the weight of leadership. I have seen your heart for Kenya, your tireless commitment to serve, and the quiet sacrifices that often go unseen

Touching on the plans that Ruto has for the nation, Mama Rachel prayed for God’s wisdom and protection upon the president adding:

Advertisement

Advertisement

As you mark another year, my prayer is that God grants you good health, inner peace, and renewed strength. May He surround you with wisdom, protect your steps, and reward your labour with hope for our nation and joy in our family. With all my love and gratitude, I celebrate you, not only as a leader, a father and a husband, but as the man God has entrusted to us

Ruto’s humble beginnings

Born on December 21 1966, Ruto had a challenging childhood that mirrors that of many children from humble backgrounds.

Raised in humble circumstances, his early years were shaped by hard work, perseverance, self-reliance, faith in effort and a close connection to the struggles of everyday Kenyans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From going to primary school barefoot and wearing his first pair of shoes at the age of 15 and selling chicken by the roadside, his rise to the highest office in the land is a journey of determination, bold dreams and faith.

Borrowing from the struggles of his childhood, Ruto packaged himself as the champion of the poor when running for President in 2022, adopting the tag hustler” and presenting his main opponent in the contest Raila Odinga who was backed by Uhuru Kenyatta as dynasty.

Government initiatives transforming lives

Promising to work to uplift the lives of fellow hustlers whose struggles he identified with, Ruto won the contest and rolled out various initiatives to support those at the base of the pyramid and Kenyans at large.

The Affordable Housing Programme is among the initiatives rolled out to make decent accommodation accessible to Kenyans while also creating jobs for thousands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His government also constructed markets across the country for traders to earn a living in dignified spaces.

Access to affordable credit is also an area that his government has addressed with the rollout of the hustler fund.