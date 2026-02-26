Advertisement

Super Metro issues statement after fatal Kitengela incident

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 17:34 - 26 February 2026
A supermetro matatu
In its statement, Super Metro said the vehicle was stopped by an irate mob of boda boda riders who accused the bus conductor of pushing a passenger out of the vehicle.
Advertisement

Public Service Vehicle operator, Super Metro Limited, has released a statement following a fatal incident involving one of its buses in Kitengela, as police and transport regulators investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported death.

Advertisement

The incident allegedly occurred on the night of 24 February 2026 at around 11pm.

According to the company, the bus, registration KDK 608H, was travelling from Kittingela to Nairobi’s Central Business District and was carrying 32 passengers at the time.

Claims that sparked the incident

In its statement, Super Metro said the vehicle was stopped by an irate mob of boda boda riders who accused the bus conductor of pushing a passenger out of the vehicle.

Advertisement

The company said the allegation came unexpectedly.

“This came as a surprise to all on board,” the statement read.

Preliminary information available to the operator indicates that the incident resulted in a fatality, although investigations are still ongoing to establish the full sequence of events and responsibility.

Super Metro buses

Vehicle impounded, crew held

Advertisement

Following the confrontation, the bus was impounded and taken to an anti-riot police station. The driver and the conductor were both taken into police custody to assist with investigations.

The company confirmed that the matter remains under investigation and that no conclusions have been reached at this stage.

Company expresses condolences

Super Metro expressed sorrow over the reported loss of life, describing the incident as deeply distressing.

“As a company we are deeply saddened by the reported loss of life and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those who are affected,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The operator emphasised that passenger safety remains its primary concern, noting that the safety of passengers, employees and the wider community is a major priority.

Cooperation with authorities

The company said it is fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), which is expected to review compliance with public transport safety standards.

“We are cooperating fully with the law enforcement and National Transport and Safety Authority as they conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident,” the statement added.

Super Metro sacco buses
Super Metro sacco buses

The outcome of the investigations is expected to determine whether criminal charges or regulatory sanctions will follow.

Internal review and safety concerns

In addition to the official investigations, Super Metro said it has launched an internal review to assess whether any company policies or procedures may have contributed to the incident.

“Super Metro is also conducting an internal review to determine whether any company policies or procedures were implicated so as to improve on safety measures that may be necessary,” the company said.

Super Metro
Super Metro
Advertisement

The incident has reignited public debate over crew conduct, enforcement of safety rules, and accountability within the matatu industry, particularly on high-traffic commuter routes.

As investigations continue, Super Metro reiterated its commitment to accountability and transparency.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Latest Videos
What Is Another Word For Money
Video
17.08.2024
What Is Another Word For Money
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Super Metro issues statement after fatal Kitengela incident
Local
26.02.2026
Super Metro issues statement after fatal Kitengela incident
Crowd during a past political rally
Local
26.02.2026
Youth, money and power: Anatomy of goon mobilisation in Kenya
Food content creator Trevor Were among those named on TikTok’s Global Discover List
Entertainment
26.02.2026
Food content creator Trevor Were among those named on TikTok’s Global Discover List
Inside Risper Ohaga’s career as she leaves EABL for CEO role
Brands
26.02.2026
Inside Risper Ohaga’s career as she leaves EABL for CEO role
A mob justice incident
Local
26.02.2026
Counties with the highest mob justice fatalities in 2026
Interior PS Raymond Omollo
Politics
25.02.2026
Punished for meeting PS? Why 4 Homa Bay MCAs are taking County Assembly to court