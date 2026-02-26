Super Metro issues statement after fatal Kitengela incident

In its statement, Super Metro said the vehicle was stopped by an irate mob of boda boda riders who accused the bus conductor of pushing a passenger out of the vehicle.

Public Service Vehicle operator, Super Metro Limited, has released a statement following a fatal incident involving one of its buses in Kitengela, as police and transport regulators investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported death.

The incident allegedly occurred on the night of 24 February 2026 at around 11pm.

According to the company, the bus, registration KDK 608H, was travelling from Kittingela to Nairobi’s Central Business District and was carrying 32 passengers at the time.

Claims that sparked the incident

In its statement, Super Metro said the vehicle was stopped by an irate mob of boda boda riders who accused the bus conductor of pushing a passenger out of the vehicle.

The company said the allegation came unexpectedly.

“This came as a surprise to all on board,” the statement read.

Preliminary information available to the operator indicates that the incident resulted in a fatality, although investigations are still ongoing to establish the full sequence of events and responsibility.

Super Metro buses

Vehicle impounded, crew held

Following the confrontation, the bus was impounded and taken to an anti-riot police station. The driver and the conductor were both taken into police custody to assist with investigations.

The company confirmed that the matter remains under investigation and that no conclusions have been reached at this stage.

Company expresses condolences

Super Metro expressed sorrow over the reported loss of life, describing the incident as deeply distressing.

“As a company we are deeply saddened by the reported loss of life and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those who are affected,” the statement said.

The operator emphasised that passenger safety remains its primary concern, noting that the safety of passengers, employees and the wider community is a major priority.

Cooperation with authorities

The company said it is fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), which is expected to review compliance with public transport safety standards.

“We are cooperating fully with the law enforcement and National Transport and Safety Authority as they conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident,” the statement added.

Super Metro sacco buses

The outcome of the investigations is expected to determine whether criminal charges or regulatory sanctions will follow.

Internal review and safety concerns

In addition to the official investigations, Super Metro said it has launched an internal review to assess whether any company policies or procedures may have contributed to the incident.

“Super Metro is also conducting an internal review to determine whether any company policies or procedures were implicated so as to improve on safety measures that may be necessary,” the company said.

Super Metro

The incident has reignited public debate over crew conduct, enforcement of safety rules, and accountability within the matatu industry, particularly on high-traffic commuter routes.