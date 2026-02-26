Youth, money and power: Anatomy of goon mobilisation in Kenya

Political violence in Kenya continues to be largely organised and orchestrated by political actors, rather than arising spontaneously, according to recent observations by the Ministry of Interior.

The findings highlight a pattern in which political elites deliberately mobilise supporters to intimidate rivals, disrupt activities, and assert dominance during sensitive political periods.

The analysis identifies unemployed and underemployed youth, boda boda riders, and casual labourers as the primary targets for recruitment.

These groups are often mobilised through informal networks that operate between political mobilisation and militancy.

Armed goons pictured walking in the streets of Nairobi during protests earlier in June 2025

During rallies and other political events, these individuals are reportedly used to fill venues, dominate public spaces, intimidate opponents, and disrupt opposition activities.

Intelligence indicates that such deployments are frequently pre-planned and covertly financed, with leaders distancing themselves from incidents afterwards.

The systematic use of political violence has been shown to erode public trust and weaken accountability. Young people are treated as expendable tools, reinforcing the perception that violence is an acceptable strategy for gaining or maintaining power.

Ethnic and regional tensions are also heightened during politically charged periods, increasing the risk of clashes spilling beyond isolated events.

Political leaders bear the primary responsibility for preventing violence. The ministry says that party operations must avoid exploiting vulnerable youth, and internal accountability mechanisms should penalise members involved in intimidation or clashes.

Political rhetoric that promotes fear, tribalism, or coercion must be closely monitored and addressed.

Armed goons pictured walking in the streets of Nairobi

Communities and citizens also play a critical role by refusing participation in violent mobilisation and reporting credible threats to authorities. Silence or tolerance, analysts warn, provides social permission for violence to persist.

Security agencies are urged to act impartially and consistently, using intelligence to prevent mobilisation before violence occurs. Coordinated engagement with communities can help detect early signs of unrest, ensuring timely intervention and maintaining public trust.

The findings underline that political violence in Kenya persists primarily because it is organised and enabled by political actors.

Security analysts recommend coordinated efforts between leaders, security agencies, and communities to prevent violence from becoming a recurring feature of the political landscape.