Counties with the highest mob justice fatalities in 2026

Kiambu, Nairobi and Kisumu counties have recorded the highest number of mob justice fatalities in the country since January 2025, according to data tabled in the Senate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Figures from the Ministry of Interior and National Administration show that Kiambu leads with 58 deaths from 90 reported incidents, followed by Nairobi with 55 fatalities from 85 incidents, and Kisumu with 36 deaths from 45 incidents.

Other counties with high fatality numbers include Embu (33 deaths), Kirinyaga (28) and Nakuru (27), reflecting what the government has described as a worrying rise in vigilante violence across the country.

The statistics were presented in response to concerns raised by Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, who sought detailed information on the scale of mob injustice incidents, the resulting deaths, and the measures being taken to address the trend.

Rising violence and public mistrust

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement delivered to the Senate, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen acknowledged growing concern over violent attacks on suspects before investigations or prosecutions can take place.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen addressing police officers on July 7, 2025

He cited public mistrust in the criminal justice system as one of the key drivers of mob justice, noting that some Kenyans perceive investigations and court processes as slow, ineffective or biased.

The release of suspects on bail, he said, often reinforces these perceptions, prompting communities to take the law into their own hands.

The government also attributed the surge to:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circulation of “instant justice” videos on social media, which normalise violence and trigger copycat attacks

Drug abuse, which impairs judgment and fuels impulsive behaviour

Poverty and youth unemployment, which contribute to petty crime and retaliatory violence

Organised criminal activity that provokes mob retaliation

Measures to curb the trend

To enhance police responsiveness, the government says police stations are required under Service Standing Orders to maintain standby response teams.

Toll-free reporting channels, including the DCI hotline (0800 722 203), have also been promoted to encourage early reporting of crimes and emerging mob situations.

The State has further strengthened the Integrated Command, Control and Communication (IC3) framework to improve rapid deployment during violent incidents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

File image of a police car at a crime scene

On accountability, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority continues to investigate police misconduct, while the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has expanded forensic and intelligence capabilities to improve evidence collection in mob-related cases.

To ensure perpetrators are prosecuted, the ministry says it is working closely with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to reduce case backlogs, protect witnesses and secure convictions supported by sufficient evidence.

Additionally, national government administrators are conducting public sensitisation through barazas and Nyumba Kumi forums, urging citizens to hand over suspects to authorities instead of resorting to violence.

A national concern

While urban centres such as Nairobi and Kiambu account for the highest fatality numbers, the spread of incidents across multiple counties suggests mob justice is not confined to a specific region.