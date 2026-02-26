Advertisement

Counties with the highest mob justice fatalities in 2026

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 10:11 - 26 February 2026
A mob justice incident
A mob justice incident
Advertisement

Kiambu, Nairobi and Kisumu counties have recorded the highest number of mob justice fatalities in the country since January 2025, according to data tabled in the Senate.

Advertisement

Figures from the Ministry of Interior and National Administration show that Kiambu leads with 58 deaths from 90 reported incidents, followed by Nairobi with 55 fatalities from 85 incidents, and Kisumu with 36 deaths from 45 incidents.

Other counties with high fatality numbers include Embu (33 deaths), Kirinyaga (28) and Nakuru (27), reflecting what the government has described as a worrying rise in vigilante violence across the country.

The statistics were presented in response to concerns raised by Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, who sought detailed information on the scale of mob injustice incidents, the resulting deaths, and the measures being taken to address the trend.

Rising violence and public mistrust

Advertisement

In a statement delivered to the Senate, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen acknowledged growing concern over violent attacks on suspects before investigations or prosecutions can take place.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen addressing police officers on July 7, 2025
Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen addressing police officers on July 7, 2025

He cited public mistrust in the criminal justice system as one of the key drivers of mob justice, noting that some Kenyans perceive investigations and court processes as slow, ineffective or biased. 

The release of suspects on bail, he said, often reinforces these perceptions, prompting communities to take the law into their own hands.

The government also attributed the surge to:

Advertisement

  • Circulation of “instant justice” videos on social media, which normalise violence and trigger copycat attacks

  • Drug abuse, which impairs judgment and fuels impulsive behaviour

  • Poverty and youth unemployment, which contribute to petty crime and retaliatory violence

  • Organised criminal activity that provokes mob retaliation

Measures to curb the trend

To enhance police responsiveness, the government says police stations are required under Service Standing Orders to maintain standby response teams. 

Toll-free reporting channels, including the DCI hotline (0800 722 203), have also been promoted to encourage early reporting of crimes and emerging mob situations.

The State has further strengthened the Integrated Command, Control and Communication (IC3) framework to improve rapid deployment during violent incidents.

Advertisement
File image of a police car at a crime scene
File image of a police car at a crime scene

On accountability, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority continues to investigate police misconduct, while the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has expanded forensic and intelligence capabilities to improve evidence collection in mob-related cases.

To ensure perpetrators are prosecuted, the ministry says it is working closely with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to reduce case backlogs, protect witnesses and secure convictions supported by sufficient evidence.

Additionally, national government administrators are conducting public sensitisation through barazas and Nyumba Kumi forums, urging citizens to hand over suspects to authorities instead of resorting to violence.

A national concern

While urban centres such as Nairobi and Kiambu account for the highest fatality numbers, the spread of incidents across multiple counties suggests mob justice is not confined to a specific region.

The latest figures underscore a broader crisis of confidence in formal justice systems, and a growing challenge for law enforcement agencies seeking to restore order while rebuilding public trust.

 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Latest Videos
What Is Another Word For Money
Video
17.08.2024
What Is Another Word For Money
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Super Metro issues statement after fatal Kitengela incident
Local
26.02.2026
Super Metro issues statement after fatal Kitengela incident
Crowd during a past political rally
Local
26.02.2026
Youth, money and power: Anatomy of goon mobilisation in Kenya
Food content creator Trevor Were among those named on TikTok’s Global Discover List
Entertainment
26.02.2026
Food content creator Trevor Were among those named on TikTok’s Global Discover List
Inside Risper Ohaga’s career as she leaves EABL for CEO role
Brands
26.02.2026
Inside Risper Ohaga’s career as she leaves EABL for CEO role
A mob justice incident
Local
26.02.2026
Counties with the highest mob justice fatalities in 2026
Interior PS Raymond Omollo
Politics
25.02.2026
Punished for meeting PS? Why 4 Homa Bay MCAs are taking County Assembly to court