Public Service Commission Announces Fresh Recruitment: See Positions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also advertised 100 Foreign Service Cadet/Third Secretary Cadet positions, while the State Department for Correctional Services is recruiting five Hospitality Officer I and 20 Instructor II officers.

In a notice on July 21, PSC advertised the positions cutting across public universities, government ministries and the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).

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The Public Service Commission (PSC) announced 130 government job vacancies for Kenyans in a fresh recruitment drive.

“Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below,” the advertisement read.

The recruitment includes senior university leadership positions such as Vice Chancellor, Deputy Vice Chancellors and Deputy Principals in various public institutions as listed below;

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1. Vice Chancellor - Bomet University- vacancy 1

2.Deputy Vice Chancellor( Administration, finance and planning)-Technical University of Mombasa - vacancy 1

3.Vice Chancellor - Kabarnet University College- Vacancy 1

4.Deputy Principal (Academics, Research, Extension and Student Affairs)- Kabarnet University College- vacancy 1

5.Deputy Principal ( Administration, Planning and Finance)- Kabarnet University College - vacancy 1

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1.Member – Board of Directors, National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF)- The National Treasury & Economic Planning - Vacancy 1

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also advertised 100 Foreign Service Cadet/Third Secretary Cadet positions, while the State Department for Correctional Services is recruiting five Hospitality Officer I and 20 Instructor II officers.

1.Foreign Service Cadet / Third Secretary Cadet - State Department: Foreign Affairs - Grade:CSG 11 - Vacancy 100

2.Hospitality Officer I - State Department: Correctional Services - Grade:CSG 11 - Vacancy 5

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3.Instructor II - State Department: Correctional Services - Grade:CSG 12 - Vacancy 20

Application process

Applicants should first visit www.publicservice.go.ke to access details of the advertised positions, job requirements and application procedures.

Applicants can submit their applications online through the PSC website or the jobs portal at www.psckjobs.go.ke by following the instructions provided.

Applications may also be submitted by Registered Mail addressed to The Secretary/CEO, Public Service Commission.