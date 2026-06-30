President William Ruto moments after a high-stakes Cabinet meeting held at State House, Nairobi on 30th June 2026 (Image: Files)

President William Ruto moments after a high-stakes Cabinet meeting held at State House, Nairobi on 30th June 2026 (Image: Files)

Ruto's Cabinet has a new plan for AI, jobs and cleaning up government payrolls

From creating more digital jobs to tightening the government's payroll system and embracing artificial intelligence, Tuesday's Cabinet meeting focused less on new projects and more on how Kenya plans to work smarter.

Cabinet meetings rarely grab public attention unless fuel prices, taxes or new roads are involved.

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Tuesday 30th June meeting at State House was different.

Instead of launching mega projects, President William Ruto's Cabinet approved a series of decisions aimed at improving how government operates while positioning Kenya for a more digital economy.

Here's what stood out.

President Ruto chairs a cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on Tuesday 30th June 2026 to discuss the country's agenda for next financial year (Image: Files)

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Ghost workers

One of the biggest announcements was a crackdown on payroll fraud after an audit uncovered suspected irregularities worth Sh6.2 billion across 12 State Departments.

Cabinet directed investigators to recover the money and prosecute anyone found responsible.

To prevent similar cases, ministries and government agencies will gradually migrate to a revamped payroll system designed to eliminate ghost workers, duplicate salaries and other payroll manipulation.

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If successfully implemented, the reforms could save taxpayers billions while improving accountability in public spending.

Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is no longer just a Silicon Valley conversation.

Cabinet approved the creation of a Standing Committee on Artificial Intelligence to coordinate how the technology is adopted across government.

AI is already transforming industries such as healthcare, education, agriculture, finance and manufacturing.

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By creating a national coordination framework, Kenya hopes to keep pace with countries investing heavily in the technology instead of being left behind.

The move also signals that AI is likely to become a bigger part of public services in the coming years.

Cabinet Secretaries William Kabogo and Geoffrey Ruku follow proceedings during the meeting held at State House, Nairobi (Image: Files)

Digital jobs

Another key decision was the approval of a new National Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Policy.

The government believes Kenya is well placed to attract more outsourcing work thanks to its youthful workforce, English-speaking population and growing digital infrastructure.

If successful, the policy could create more opportunities in customer service, data processing, software support and other technology-enabled jobs - especially for young graduates entering the job market.

Beyond Kenya

Cabinet also approved negotiations for a long-term economic partnership with China and endorsed petroleum cooperation agreements with Rwanda and South Sudan.

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Meanwhile, Nairobi is set to host the Secretariat of the Alliance of African Multilateral Financial Institutions, a move expected to strengthen Kenya's position as a regional financial hub.

A shift from projects to systems

Taken together, Tuesday's resolutions point to a different kind of government agenda.

Rather than announcing new highways or buildings, Cabinet spent much of its time discussing systems - how government pays its workers, how Kenya prepares for artificial intelligence and how to create jobs in an increasingly digital world.

Whether those plans deliver results will only become clear over time.

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