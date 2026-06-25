CS Kipchumba Murkomen: No deaths reported as June 25 protests end with 355 arrests

The Interior Cabinet Secretary said demonstrations marking the first anniversary of the 2024 Gen Z protests remained largely peaceful, with security agencies reporting 355 arrests linked to various offences.

The government has said demonstrations held across the country on June 25 to commemorate victims of the 2024 Gen Z protests were largely peaceful, with security agencies reporting 355 arrests linked to various offences.

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In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the protests were conducted in an orderly manner in most parts of the country, with businesses and public institutions continuing to operate normally.

According to the ministry, those arrested were apprehended for offences including vandalism, looting, robbery with violence, obstruction of roads and other criminal activities reported during the demonstrations.

Kipchumba Murkomen, the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration speaks to the media (Image: Files)

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Nairobi, Kajiado and Kiambu record highest arrests

The Interior Ministry said Nairobi recorded the highest number of arrests at 107, followed by Kajiado with 104 and Kiambu with 61.

Other counties that recorded arrests included Nakuru, Makueni, Nyandarua, Embu, Kisii, Kirinyaga, Meru, Laikipia and Murang'a.

Murkomen noted that no deaths, serious injuries or widespread destruction of property had been reported by the time of issuing the statement.

The ministry also said no firearms had been recovered from those arrested.

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Peaceful protesters light candles on Moi Avenue in Mombasa as commemoration for lives lost on June 25th 2024 protests (Image: Files)

Security agencies cite intelligence reports

The government defended the heightened security measures witnessed in parts of Nairobi and its environs, saying they were informed by intelligence reports indicating plans to infiltrate the demonstrations with criminal elements.

According to Murkomen, security agencies received information suggesting that groups of individuals had been mobilised and transported into the city with the intention of disrupting public order, targeting businesses and engaging in acts of violence.

As a result, police mounted roadblocks and screening points on key routes leading into Nairobi and other affected areas.

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The ministry said the measures were intended to prevent criminal activity while allowing peaceful demonstrators to exercise their constitutional rights.

Government commends security agencies

Murkomen praised security officers for what he described as professionalism and restraint during the demonstrations.

He also thanked members of the public, business owners and community leaders for cooperating with security agencies throughout the day.

The June 25 demonstrations were held to mark one year since the Gen Z-led protests that culminated in the storming of Parliament in 2024 and sparked nationwide conversations around governance, accountability and youth participation in public affairs.