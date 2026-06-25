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List of roads blocked by police as tensions simmer over June 25 commemoration

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 09:25 - 25 June 2026
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Police roadblock
Police roadblock
Police established roadblocks on several of Nairobi's busiest transport corridors before dawn, significantly limiting access into the Central Business District (CBD).
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Hundreds of Nairobi residents woke up to widespread travel disruptions on Thursday morning after police mounted roadblocks on major highways and key entry points into the capital ahead of the planned June 25 commemoration.

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The heightened security operation brought traffic to a standstill in several areas, leaving commuters stranded, disrupting public transport, and forcing many people to rethink their journeys to work.

The demonstrations mark the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024, anti-Finance Bill protests, which culminated in the breach of Parliament and left dozens of people dead or injured.

Since then, the anniversary has become a symbolic day for many young Kenyans demanding accountability, justice for victims, and broader governance reforms.

Authorities, however, have maintained that while peaceful protests are protected under the Constitution, security agencies must also prevent violence and criminal activity.

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Major highways closed as police restrict access

Police established roadblocks on several of Nairobi's busiest transport corridors before dawn, significantly limiting access into the Central Business District (CBD).

Among the roads affected were Thika Road, Mombasa Road, Lang'ata Road, Jogoo Road, Kiambu Road, Waiyaki Way and Outering Road.

Access routes linking Nairobi with Athi River and Mlolongo also experienced restrictions as officers intensified security checks.

Motorists encountered lengthy delays while many public service vehicles were turned back before reaching the city centre.

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Major traffic expected as Thika Superhighway- Outer Ring Road roundabout is closed for 3 months
Major traffic expected as Thika Superhighway- Outer Ring Road roundabout is closed for 3 months

Several checkpoints were also established at Ruiru, Roysambu, Allsops, Githurai and other sections along the Thika Superhighway, further slowing movement into the capital.

In parts of Ongata Rongai, roadblocks at Tumaini and Maasai Lodge limited access towards Nairobi, affecting both private motorists and matatu operators.

Commuters left stranded during morning rush hour

The road closures had an immediate impact on thousands of commuters attempting to reach work. With many matatus unable to access the CBD, passengers were forced to disembark several kilometres from their destinations and continue on foot.

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In some areas, particularly along Outering Road, stranded commuters boarded lorries and trucks after struggling to find available public transport.

Similar scenes were witnessed along Waiyaki Way, where police blocked sections of the highway, forcing public service vehicles to terminate their trips far from the city centre.

Bus stops in areas such as Roysambu and Githurai quickly filled with passengers waiting for alternative transport as long queues formed throughout the morning.

Transport operators scale back services

Several long-distance transport companies also suspended or adjusted their services as uncertainty over the demonstrations grew.

Easy Coach bus
Easy Coach bus

Some operators cited concerns over possible disruptions along major highways and within Nairobi's CBD, opting to delay departures until the security situation became clearer.

The suspension of some scheduled trips added to the travel challenges facing passengers travelling between Nairobi and other parts of the country.

Many transport companies indicated they would continue monitoring developments before fully resuming operations.

Government maintains security measures are preventive

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The extensive security deployment comes after the government repeatedly stated that June 25 would remain a normal working day despite the planned demonstrations.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen urged protesters to exercise their constitutional right peacefully while warning that law enforcement agencies would act firmly against criminal elements seeking to infiltrate the protests.

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