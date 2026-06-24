Ruto's Sh175.5bn health plan: Could free outpatient treatment finally become reality?

A young girl gets eye screening services at the state-of-the-art optical department at Consolata Hospital, Nkubu (Image: Files)

A young girl gets eye screening services at the state-of-the-art optical department at Consolata Hospital, Nkubu (Image: Files)

The government has increased health funding by more than Sh40 billion and says Kenyans should access outpatient services free of charge at SHA-accredited facilities. Here's where the money is going - and what it could mean for patients.

For many Kenyans, a visit to the hospital often comes with uncertainty.

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Will the medicine be available? Will the service be covered? Will there be enough health workers on duty?

These are the everyday realities the government says it wants to address through a major increase in health spending.

The new Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Board member Calvince Gaucho during an impromptu visit to the facility (Image: Files)

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Who's the biggest winners?

In the 2026/27 budget, the health sector has been allocated KSh175.5 billion, up from about KSh138 billion in the previous financial year.

The funding boost is intended to strengthen Universal Health Coverage (UHC), improve service delivery and make healthcare more accessible across the country.

President William Ruto has repeatedly stated that Kenyans should be able to access outpatient treatment free of charge at facilities accredited under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The latest budget is expected to play a central role in achieving that goal.

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A large share of the funding will go towards strengthening primary healthcare, which is often the first point of contact for patients seeking treatment.

The budget allocates KSh19.1 billion to the Primary Health Care Fund, targeting services offered at dispensaries, health centres and local clinics where millions of Kenyans seek treatment every year.

Where is the money going?

Beyond primary healthcare, several key institutions and programmes have received significant allocations.

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has been allocated KSh20.9 billion to support the procurement and distribution of medicines and medical supplies to public facilities.

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Kenyatta National Hospital will receive KSh18.8 billion, while Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital has been allocated KSh11.6 billion.

Another KSh18.5 billion has been earmarked for HIV, tuberculosis and malaria programmes, which continue to support treatment and prevention efforts for some of the country's most pressing health challenges.

The government has also allocated KSh8.9 billion for Universal Health Coverage health workers and KSh3.7 billion for Community Health Promoters, whose work at the grassroots level has become increasingly important in connecting communities to healthcare services.

Kenyatta National Hospital medics conducts the Kenya Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease (BVD) Simulation Exercises with Mbagathi Hospital on Wednesday 24th June 2026 (Image: KNH)

The real question: Will Kenyans actually feel the difference at hospitals and clinics?

For ordinary wananchi, the success of the budget will not be measured by the figures announced in Parliament.

It will be measured by whether medicines are available when needed, whether patients spend less time waiting for treatment and whether healthcare becomes more affordable.

Another notable aspect of the Finance Bill is that no new taxes have been introduced on medicines or hospital services, a move that shields patients from additional healthcare-related costs at a time when many households are already under financial pressure.

The KSh175.5 billion allocation signals one of the government's biggest bets on healthcare in recent years. But as with every budget, the real test begins after the speeches are over.

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