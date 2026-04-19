Gaucho reacts after Mama Lucy board nomination draws public backlash

Former Bunge la Mwananchi president Calvince Okoth's nomination to the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital board has divided public opinion, with critics questioning his credentials and others backing him as a voice for Eastlands residents. Gaucho has since responded, thanking the President and the Governor for his nomination.

Nairobi County has appointed Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, to the board of management of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from residents who say the post should go to someone with a background in health or administration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The appointment was made under Gazette Notice No. 5733 by the County Executive Committee Member for Health and Sanitation, pursuant to the Facilities Improvement Financing Act (Cap. 277).

Nairobi County appoints Calvince Okoth 'Gaucho' Board Member at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

It takes effect from April 16, 2026, for a three-year term.

Gaucho joins the board as a member alongside five other newly appointed officials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The full board

Dr Elvis Meli will serve as chairperson.

The remaining members are Dr Chama Nzai, Susan Wanjiru Kamau, Knight Medza Kaingu, Abdalla Ali, and Gaucho.

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital is a Level 5 public referral facility located in Eastlands, Nairobi.

It serves an estimated 2.25 million people and attends to more than 2,000 patients daily, making it one of the busiest public hospitals in the county.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is Gaucho?

According to him, Calvince Okoth earned the nickname Gaucho in 2007 for his football skills, after Ronaldinho Gaucho.

ODM's Bunge la Mwananchi President Calvince Okoth 'Gaucho'

Born in Rongo, Migori County, he dropped out of school in Class Six, and later moved to Nairobi where he lived in several informal settlements including Korogocho and Dandora.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is the former president of the Bunge la Mwananchi Movement, a grassroots civic organisation, and rose to national prominence during the 2023 cost-of-living protests.

A hospital under pressure

The new board takes over at a time of heightened scrutiny of the facility.

In February 2026, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino publicly alleged that mothers were giving birth on the floor at Mama Lucy, claims the outgoing board dismissed as misleading and inaccurate.

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Nairobi

Separately, the hospital maintained operations during the early 2026 doctors' strike, with management confirming services continued under contingency staffing.

Residents and leaders in Eastlands have long pushed for better equipment, consistent drug supply, and improved conditions at the facility.

Kenyans react

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reaction online to Gaucho's inclusion on the board has been largely critical, with many questioning what value he brings to a health governance role.

Calvince Okoth 'Gaucho'

Some described the appointment as a political reward tied to his close association with Governor Johnson Sakaja and the broader government.

Others raised his educational background as a reason the pick was unsuitable for a hospital board.

A smaller section of commenters argued that lived experience from informal settlements is a relevant qualification for overseeing a facility that primarily serves low-income communities, and that the board's technical functions can be handled by the professionals on the panel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gaucho responds

In a statement on April 19, 2026, Gaucho expressed gratitude to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and President William Ruto for the appointment, and credited the late ODM leader Raila Odinga's family for their long-standing support.

I sincerely thank Governor Johnson Sakaja for this great gesture and for believing in me. Your confidence has truly opened a new chapter in my life.

He also acknowledged Raila Odinga's role, saying the veteran politician had promised to advocate for him to the President three years prior.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Special thanks go to the family of Raila Odinga and the Broad-Based arrangement who believed in me long before this moment. Three years ago, he assured me he would speak to the President on my behalf. Today, that promise has come to life.

He dedicated the appointment to youth from informal settlements, framing his inclusion as proof that people from such backgrounds can access positions of influence.