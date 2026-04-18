Inside Ruto’s Sh15B development push in Nyamira and Kisii Counties

President William Ruto interacting with Kenyans during his Gusii region development tour

President William Ruto interacting with Kenyans during his Gusii region development tour

Among the key pledges was the construction of a Sh300 million Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) station at Ikonge in Nyamira County.

President William Ruto has concluded an extensive development tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties, unveiling a wide range of projects spanning housing, infrastructure, healthcare, education and water.

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The visit placed strong focus on ongoing and newly launched initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods and unlocking economic opportunities in the Gusii region.

From affordable housing and modern markets to roads and water systems, the tour highlighted projects worth billions of shillings, with the government promising to fast-track implementation.

Affordable housing and major investments

Affordable housing emerged as one of the key pillars of the tour, with the President laying the foundation stone for the 189-unit Nyachenge Affordable Housing Project in South Mugirango, Kisii County.

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The project is part of a broader national programme targeting urban and peri-urban housing shortages while also creating jobs for local residents during construction.

In Nyamira County, the government has committed Sh15 billion towards affordable housing, modern markets and student hostels.

This large-scale investment is expected to reshape urban centres in the county, improve living standards and provide more structured spaces for business and education.

President William Ruto during his Gusii region development tour

Beyond housing, additional investments include Sh900 million for the construction of a new stadium in Nyamira and Sh1 billion earmarked for the upgrade of Nyamira County Referral Hospital.

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These projects are expected to improve both recreation and healthcare services, addressing long-standing gaps in public infrastructure.

Roads and transport infrastructure

Road construction formed a significant part of the tour, with multiple projects launched and others reviewed at different stages of completion.

Among the ongoing projects is the 61km Eronge–Kebuse–Omonyenya road, which is already 58 per cent complete, while the Manga–Motemomwamu road stands at 38 per cent.

New projects are also in the pipeline, including the Keumbo–Kiendege road, alongside the Chabera–Nyamusi–Nyamaiya and Tombe–Isinta–Gitaru roads, which have already been advertised and are expected to begin soon.

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In Kisii County, several roads were launched, including the 25km Nyabigena–Matangamano–Esaka–Nyamarambe–Mochengo–Ayora–Moticho–Nyansembe–Moticho–Maroo–Otendo stretch, as well as the 17.8km Etago–Ekona–Geteri–Nyamaiya road.

President William Ruto during his Gusii region development tour

These projects are expected to ease movement of goods and people, especially in rural areas where poor roads have long limited access to markets and essential services.

Additional works include the Sameta–Egetuki–Ikoba road, a 50km network of roads in Nyaribari Chache, and the construction of Omingo Magara Bridge and access roads. Together, these projects are set to significantly improve connectivity across the region.

Markets and local economic growth

The government also focused on improving trading conditions through the construction and upgrade of modern markets.

In Kisii, the Masimba Modern Market, built at a cost of Sh55 million, has already been completed and will accommodate 300 traders.

Other markets include Mogonga Market, valued at Sh75 million, as well as Nyakoe and Kegogi modern markets, each designed to host more than 300 traders once complete.

In Nyamira, the foundation stone was laid for the Sh70 million Ikonge Modern Market, which will accommodate 200 traders.

These markets are expected to provide safer, cleaner and more organised spaces for traders, while also boosting local economies by increasing business activity and improving access to customers.

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A market opened by President William Ruto during his Gusii region development tour

Water projects and basic services

Access to clean water was another major focus of the tour. In Kisii County, the government launched the Sh700 million rehabilitation and expansion of the water supply network.

This project includes an additional Sh350 million investment to solarise an 80km pipeline, which is expected to lower operational costs and make water more affordable for residents.

In Nyamira, the President commissioned the Nyamira Water Supply Project and launched a last-mile connectivity programme.

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The 40km pipeline will connect more than 15,000 households in areas such as Kebirigo, Nyaramba and Miruka to clean water.

These projects are expected to reduce water shortages, improve sanitation and support both households and businesses that rely on a stable water supply.

A water project launched by President William Ruto during his Gusii region development tour

Education and healthcare expansion

Education and healthcare also featured prominently during the tour. In Kisii, the President laid the foundation stone for Nyangweta KMTC and commissioned the KMTC Gucha Campus to boost training of medical professionals.

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He also launched the construction of student hostels at Nyamache KMTC.

In Nyamira, a 580-capacity hostel is set to be built at KMTC Nyamira, alongside 20 classrooms and five laboratories.

Additionally, Sh1.3 billion has been allocated for hostels that will accommodate up to 3,000 students under the Affordable Housing Programme.

Plans are also underway for Nyamira University College, with Sh500 million committed for its construction and Sh300 million for student hostels.

Once complete, the institution is expected to expand access to higher education in the region.

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Sports and transport development

Sports infrastructure also received attention, with the government breaking ground for the Sh1 billion Gusii Stadium.

The 14,000-seater facility will feature a FIFA-standard pitch and an eight-lane track, with completion set for April 2027.

President William Ruto during his Gusii region development tour

The project is part of a wider plan to develop sports infrastructure across the country, including Talanta Sports City and other facilities aimed at supporting athletes and creating opportunities in the sports sector.

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In addition, the Standard Gauge Railway extension from Narok to Kisumu will include a Sh300 million station at Ikonge, improving rail connectivity for Nyamira residents.

Leadership engagement and way forward

The tour also included a meeting with more than 2,000 grassroots leaders at Kisii State Lodge, where discussions focused on accelerating key development projects in the region.

The government maintained that these projects are part of a broader plan to transform the economy and improve service delivery.