Advertisement

Principal Secretary urges closer ties between Ministry of Health & Kenya Medical Association

Dan Kauna
Dan Kauna 13:54 - 18 April 2026
Public Health and Professional Standards PS Mary Muthoni
Public Health and Professional Standards PS Mary Muthoni
Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni told the closing dinner of the 53rd KMA Annual Scientific Conference that prevention-focused healthcare and structured government-doctor partnerships are key to making Universal Health Coverage work for Kenyans.
Advertisement

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni has called for stronger collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Kenya Medical Association (KMA), saying structured partnerships will be central to advancing health sector reforms and improving service delivery.

Advertisement

Prevention, not treatment, must anchor UHC

Speaking at the closing dinner and awards ceremony of the 53rd KMA Annual Scientific Conference in Naivasha on Thursday, Muthoni placed preventive healthcare at the core of Kenya's Universal Health Coverage agenda, arguing that the country must shift focus from treating illness to stopping it before it starts.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale (left) alongside Public Health PS Mary Muthoni (right)
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale (left) alongside Public Health PS Mary Muthoni (right)

She said investments in Primary Health Care, early screening, and community-based interventions remain the most effective tools for cutting the disease burden and easing pressure on hospitals.

Advertisement

She framed preventive care not as a peripheral concern but as the foundation on which the entire UHC structure must rest.

Prevention key to SHA's financial sustainability

Muthoni said a prevention-driven system would not only improve health outcomes but also protect the sustainability of ongoing reforms under SHA by driving down the cost of care.

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni
Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni
Advertisement

Her remarks come as Kenya's health system continues to undergo a significant overhaul under SHA, which replaced the National Hospital Insurance Fund in October 2024.

The authority has registered more than 30 million Kenyans and disbursed billions of shillings to health facilities across all 47 counties, but it continues to face financial pressure, with hospitals raising concerns over pending claims.

Formalising the government-doctor relationship

Muthoni's push for a structured government-KMA partnership reflects a growing recognition that doctors and the state cannot work in parallel on health reform.

Advertisement

With KMA representing medical and dental practitioners across the country, formal engagement between the two bodies could shape how policies translate into practice at the facility level.

File image of Health PS Mary Muthoni
File image of Health PS Mary Muthoni

The four-day conference, themed Beyond Resilience: Building Smart, Connected and Inclusive Health Systems, brought together health professionals, policymakers, and sector leaders to discuss Kenya's path toward a more responsive health system.

Sessions focused on digital health, community connectivity, and the future of the health workforce.

The closing dinner was attended by newly elected KMA President Dr Ibrahim Matende, immediate former President Dr Simon Kigondu, SHA Board Chairperson Dr Abdi Mohamed, Aga Khan University Medical College Dean Prof Lukoye Atwoli, and other senior officials.

Legislative reforms in the pipeline

At the opening on Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale pointed to significant progress under SHA and outlined legislative reforms underway, including the proposed Quality of Care and Patient Safety Bill 2025, currently before the National Assembly.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale

For ordinary Kenyans, the push toward preventive care has direct implications.

Advertisement

A system that catches illness early, trains community health promoters, and funds clinics close to where people live costs far less to run than one that waits for patients to arrive at referral hospitals in critical condition.

Whether the rhetoric from Naivasha translates into budget allocations and on-the-ground action will determine how much of that argument the public actually feels.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Give me perspective
Latest Videos
Has the Government Educated Kenyans About Coronavirus?
Video
20.08.2024
Has the Government Educated Kenyans About Coronavirus?
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Inside Ruto’s Sh15B development push in Nyamira and Kisii Counties
News
18.04.2026
Inside Ruto’s Sh15B development push in Nyamira and Kisii Counties
Why some of the world’s richest business moguls chose a $1 salary or less
News
18.04.2026
Why some of the world’s richest business moguls chose a $1 salary or less
Public Health and Professional Standards PS Mary Muthoni
News
18.04.2026
Principal Secretary urges closer ties between Ministry of Health & Kenya Medical Association
President William Ruto speaking with Treasury CS John Mbadi during a past function
News
18.04.2026
After Ruto's signature, here are the new powers Kenya's Treasury CS now has over fuel tax
KRA staff working on their desks
News
18.04.2026
Big relief for jobless Kenyans as KRA replaces Nil returns requirement: What it means
Nyashinski performs on the opening night of The Showman Residency at Carnivore Grounds, April 4, 2026
Entertainment
18.04.2026
How Nyashinski's Showman Residency was built, according to producer Gathoni Kimuyu