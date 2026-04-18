Principal Secretary urges closer ties between Ministry of Health & Kenya Medical Association

Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni told the closing dinner of the 53rd KMA Annual Scientific Conference that prevention-focused healthcare and structured government-doctor partnerships are key to making Universal Health Coverage work for Kenyans.

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni has called for stronger collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Kenya Medical Association (KMA), saying structured partnerships will be central to advancing health sector reforms and improving service delivery.

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Prevention, not treatment, must anchor UHC

Speaking at the closing dinner and awards ceremony of the 53rd KMA Annual Scientific Conference in Naivasha on Thursday, Muthoni placed preventive healthcare at the core of Kenya's Universal Health Coverage agenda, arguing that the country must shift focus from treating illness to stopping it before it starts.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale (left) alongside Public Health PS Mary Muthoni (right)

She said investments in Primary Health Care, early screening, and community-based interventions remain the most effective tools for cutting the disease burden and easing pressure on hospitals.

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She framed preventive care not as a peripheral concern but as the foundation on which the entire UHC structure must rest.

Prevention key to SHA's financial sustainability

Muthoni said a prevention-driven system would not only improve health outcomes but also protect the sustainability of ongoing reforms under SHA by driving down the cost of care.

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni

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Her remarks come as Kenya's health system continues to undergo a significant overhaul under SHA, which replaced the National Hospital Insurance Fund in October 2024.

The authority has registered more than 30 million Kenyans and disbursed billions of shillings to health facilities across all 47 counties, but it continues to face financial pressure, with hospitals raising concerns over pending claims.

Formalising the government-doctor relationship

Muthoni's push for a structured government-KMA partnership reflects a growing recognition that doctors and the state cannot work in parallel on health reform.

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With KMA representing medical and dental practitioners across the country, formal engagement between the two bodies could shape how policies translate into practice at the facility level.

File image of Health PS Mary Muthoni

The four-day conference, themed Beyond Resilience: Building Smart, Connected and Inclusive Health Systems, brought together health professionals, policymakers, and sector leaders to discuss Kenya's path toward a more responsive health system.

Sessions focused on digital health, community connectivity, and the future of the health workforce.

The closing dinner was attended by newly elected KMA President Dr Ibrahim Matende, immediate former President Dr Simon Kigondu, SHA Board Chairperson Dr Abdi Mohamed, Aga Khan University Medical College Dean Prof Lukoye Atwoli, and other senior officials.

Legislative reforms in the pipeline

At the opening on Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale pointed to significant progress under SHA and outlined legislative reforms underway, including the proposed Quality of Care and Patient Safety Bill 2025, currently before the National Assembly.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale

For ordinary Kenyans, the push toward preventive care has direct implications.

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A system that catches illness early, trains community health promoters, and funds clinics close to where people live costs far less to run than one that waits for patients to arrive at referral hospitals in critical condition.