Nyashinski performs on the opening night of The Showman Residency at Carnivore Grounds, April 4, 2026

Nyashinski performs on the opening night of The Showman Residency at Carnivore Grounds, April 4, 2026

How Nyashinski's Showman Residency was built, according to producer Gathoni Kimuyu

Kenya Theatre Awards 2024 Producer of the Year Gathoni Kimuyu details what it took to bring Kenya's first theatrical music residency to life at Carnivore Grounds.

Kenya's entertainment industry rarely sees live productions on the scale of what Nyashinski delivered between April 4 and April 12, 2026.

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The Showman Residency ran for seven shows across nine days at Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi, blending live music, theatre, dance, acrobatics, and film into a single performance.

For award-winning producer Gathoni Kimuyu, one of the show's key creatives, getting there required months of preparation and a level of discipline she says is rare in the Kenyan music industry.

Speaking on Fixing the Nation, Kimuyu said planning conversations began in December 2025, with substantive production work starting in January 2026.

Creative Producer Gathoni Kimuyu speaks on Fixing the Nation

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By the time rehearsals kicked off at Homeboyz Entertainment's studios on Muchai Drive in March, the team had a detailed blueprint to work from.

"He already had 'the Bible,'" Kimuyu said, referring to the concept book in which Nyashinski had mapped out the stage layout, character placements, and thematic direction before the wider creative team had assembled.

That concept plan became the guiding document for everything that followed.

From blueprint to cast

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Kimuyu was part of a creative team that included show director Mugambi Nthiga, scriptwriter Mercy Mutisya, and creative director Ian Arunga.

Nyashinski performs during The Showman Residency

They developed the concept into a seven-segment theatrical production, with each segment built around songs selected for narrative purpose rather than a standard concert setlist.

The cast included five actors, 10 dancers, an aerial silk performer, two skaters, two fire breathers, stilt walkers, a 19-member choir, and a full band, coordinated by a production crew of 25 from a total team of approximately 120.

Rehearsals ran for about a month at the Homeboyz studios, with a replica of the Carnivore stage constructed for the final two weeks to allow precision blocking.

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The production budget came in at approximately Sh40 million, according to Executive Producer Fakii Liwali.

Discipline on the floor

Kimuyu said Nyashinski's personal discipline was central to what the production became.

Nyashinski on stage during The Showman Residency

He attended every rehearsal session, directed choir cues, specified lighting colours, and guided actor movement.

The process was also collaborative: dancers contributed choreography mid-rehearsal that made it into the final show.

"It's been a long time since I've worked with a musician who's so disciplined," she said.

One cast member Kimuyu highlighted was the actress playing Dream Girl, whom she said she recruited directly from a class at KCA, confident in her dancing ability despite limited acting experience.

The rate at which the cast developed, Kimuyu said, came down to the standard Nyashinski held every day.

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Sponsors and crowd control

The residency ran without visible corporate sponsorship.

Kimuyu said some potential backers had been in conversations but did not match the production's standard.

Nyashinski on stage during The Showman Residency

The show proved that a committed audience is all a production of this scale needs.

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"Maybe it's time sponsors start to look at us like the worthy people that we are," she said.

On logistics, the production drew wide praise for crowd control, where Kenyan events have historically struggled.

Regular shows accommodated up to 3,000 attendees, with gate management done in controlled batches, keeping movement orderly from entry to seating.