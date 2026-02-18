Nyashinski, Njerae to headline Magical Kenya Open 2026 entertainment

Fans will enjoy performances from DJs Nijo, Redbone, Vera and Festa, with DJ Trixy as resident DJ and Kibunja as emcee, setting the tone for the weekend.

The 2026 Magical Kenya Open is set to deliver an unforgettable fusion of world-class golf and premium entertainment, with Nyashinski and Njerae confirmed as headline acts at the Johnnie Walker Entertainment Village at Karen Country Club.

As the Official Alcohol Beverage & Entertainment partner, Johnnie Walker, is once again investing in enhancing the overall fan experience at Kenya’s biggest and most prestigious golf tournament.

The entertainment programme forms a key part of the sponsorship and is designed to complement the world-class golf action with quality music, lifestyle experiences, and vibrant social spaces for fans.

The Tournament Village will go live on Friday, February 20, following the second round and the cut.

Fans will enjoy performances from DJs Nijo, Redbone, Vera and Festa, with DJ Trixy as resident DJ and Kibunja as emcee, setting the tone for the weekend.

On Saturday, as Round Three unfolds on the course, the Village will build up to a headline performance by Nyashinski, a Johnnie Walker brand ambassador and one of Kenya’s most celebrated and accomplished artists.

The Mungu Pekee hitmaker who is set to release a new album in April titled The Showman Residency, is Known for his lyrical depth, smooth delivery and ability to blend different genres.

He has built a reputation for commanding live performances that connect strongly with audiences across generations and fans can therefore expect nothing but the very best of the legendary former member of the Kleptomanix group.

Saturday’s line-up will also feature DJ Mista C, DJ E, DJ Lisney and Daq Child, alongside resident DJ Benitez and emcee Gogo.

Nyashinski’s performance is expected to draw strong crowds and add to the tournament’s growing appeal as a complete sport and lifestyle event.

The tournament will conclude on Sunday, February 22, with the final round followed by a headline performance from Njerae, one of Kenya’s fastest-rising contemporary stars.

Recognised for her soulful voice, and unique sound. Njerae has quickly gained a strong following for love music that is both relatable and refreshing, perfect for a Valentine’s weekend.

The DJs line-up will include DJ MGM, DJ Ivy, DJ Grauchi and DJ Pierra, with DJ Payne as resident DJ and Kwambox as emcee.

Speaking on the entertainment line-up, Maureen Osoro, EABL Marketing Manager for Spirits said the brand’s involvement is focused on creating meaningful experiences for fans.

“Our sponsorship of the Magical Kenya Open is not only about supporting world-class golf, but also about elevating how fans experience the tournament.

Through the Johnnie Walker Village, we are creating a vibrant, well-curated space where people can enjoy great music, connect with friends, and celebrate responsibly after a day on the course.

This is part of our broader commitment to invest in platforms that bring people together and reflect our ‘Keep Walking’ spirit of progress.

We want every fan who walks into Karen Country Club to leave with a memorable experience that goes beyond the final action.”

The Magical Kenya Open, now in its 57th edition, is a DP World Tour event that has attracted 144 players from more than 25 countries and is broadcast to millions of homes globally.