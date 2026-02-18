Advertisement

Nyashinski, Njerae to headline Magical Kenya Open 2026 entertainment

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 15:28 - 18 February 2026
Nyashinski
Fans will enjoy performances from DJs Nijo, Redbone, Vera and Festa, with  DJ Trixy as resident DJ and Kibunja as emcee, setting the tone for the weekend. 
Advertisement

The 2026 Magical Kenya Open is set to deliver an unforgettable fusion of world-class golf and premium entertainment, with Nyashinski and Njerae confirmed as headline acts at the Johnnie Walker Entertainment Village at Karen  Country Club. 

Advertisement

As the Official Alcohol Beverage & Entertainment partner, Johnnie Walker, is once again  investing in enhancing the overall fan experience at Kenya’s biggest and most prestigious golf tournament.

The entertainment programme forms a key part of the  sponsorship and is designed to complement the world-class golf action with quality  music, lifestyle experiences, and vibrant social spaces for fans. 

The Tournament Village will go live on Friday, February 20, following the second round and the cut.

Fans will enjoy performances from DJs Nijo, Redbone, Vera and Festa, with  DJ Trixy as resident DJ and Kibunja as emcee, setting the tone for the weekend. 

Advertisement

On Saturday, as Round Three unfolds on the course, the Village will build up to a headline  performance by Nyashinski, a Johnnie Walker brand ambassador and one of Kenya’s  most celebrated and accomplished artists.  

The Mungu Pekee hitmaker who is set to release a new album in April titled The Showman  Residency, is Known for his lyrical depth, smooth delivery and ability to blend different  genres.

He has built a reputation for commanding live performances that connect  strongly with audiences across generations and fans can therefore expect nothing but  the very best of the legendary former member of the Kleptomanix group.  

Saturday’s line-up will also feature DJ Mista C, DJ E, DJ Lisney and Daq Child, alongside  resident DJ Benitez and emcee Gogo.

Nyashinski’s performance is expected to draw  strong crowds and add to the tournament’s growing appeal as a complete sport and  lifestyle event. 

Advertisement

The tournament will conclude on Sunday, February 22, with the final round followed by a  headline performance from Njerae, one of Kenya’s fastest-rising contemporary stars. 

Recognised for her soulful voice, and unique sound. Njerae has quickly gained a strong  following for love music that is both relatable and refreshing, perfect for a Valentine’s  weekend.  

The DJs line-up will include DJ MGM, DJ Ivy, DJ Grauchi and DJ Pierra, with DJ Payne as  resident DJ and Kwambox as emcee. 

Speaking on the entertainment line-up, Maureen Osoro, EABL Marketing Manager for  Spirits said the brand’s involvement is focused on creating meaningful experiences for  fans. 

Advertisement

“Our sponsorship of the Magical Kenya Open is not only about supporting world-class  golf, but also about elevating how fans experience the tournament.

Through the Johnnie  Walker Village, we are creating a vibrant, well-curated space where people can enjoy  great music, connect with friends, and celebrate responsibly after a day on the course. 

This is part of our broader commitment to invest in platforms that bring people together  and reflect our ‘Keep Walking’ spirit of progress.

We want every fan who walks into Karen  Country Club to leave with a memorable experience that goes beyond the final action.” 

The Magical Kenya Open, now in its 57th edition, is a DP World Tour event that has  attracted 144 players from more than 25 countries and is broadcast to millions of homes  globally.

Johnnie Walker sponsored the event to the tune of KES 65 million in support of  the event’s logistics and enhancement of the overall fan experience.  

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Latest Videos
Would You Marry Someone From Another Religion?
Video
20.08.2024
Would You Marry Someone From Another Religion?
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
President William Ruto speaking at State House
Economy
18.02.2026
Politicians banned from appointment in Ruto's proposed Sh5 trillion fund
Pascal Tokodi & Azziad Nasenya join Maisha Magic plus’ 'Lazizi'
Entertainment
18.02.2026
Pascal Tokodi & Azziad Nasenya join Maisha Magic plus’ 'Lazizi'
NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa
Local
18.02.2026
Inside the rise of NTSA’s new little-known Director General Nashon Kondiwa
Nyashinski, Njerae to headline Magical Kenya Open 2026 entertainment
Lifestyle
18.02.2026
Nyashinski, Njerae to headline Magical Kenya Open 2026 entertainment
From recognition to purpose: How fame redefined actor Dennis Humphrey's creative direction
Entertainment
18.02.2026
From recognition to purpose: How fame redefined actor Dennis Humphrey's creative direction
Global leaders adopt Nairobi declaration to strengthen tourism resilience
Local
18.02.2026
Global leaders adopt Nairobi declaration to strengthen tourism resilience