From recognition to purpose: How fame redefined actor Dennis Humphrey's creative direction

While audiences associate Dennis with his on-screen roles, his passion lies behind the camera and on the page.

When Dennis Humphrey stepped into the spotlight as Kaka in Sultana, few could have predicted the journey that lay ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The role brought him instant recognition, with fans still affectionately calling him Kaka years later.

Yet, beyond the acclaim, it was the pursuit of authentic storytelling that would ultimately shape Dennis’ creative purpose.

Early fame and its surprising lessons

Winning two Kalasha Awards in 2021 for his short film Fikirini was a moment Dennis describes as “surreal.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was still in my mid-20s. I had just entered the industry with my first short film, Fikirini, which I produced and wrote. I honestly didn’t expect it. Not two awards. Not that reception,” he recalls.

For Dennis, the awards were less about trophies and more about validation.

What stayed with me was the feedback. It was real. People saw the work, understood it, accepted it. My mother was proud. The people who backed me felt validated. We worked hard on that project, and when God puts His hand on something, it shows. That day was unbelievable but more than anything, it was worth it.

Writing first, acting second

Advertisement

Advertisement

While audiences associate Dennis with his on-screen roles, his passion lies behind the camera and on the page.

He spent years writing for major Kenyan production companies before stepping into acting.

“Most people know me from the screen, but writing is where everything started. I’ve been a writer for about five years… That curiosity pushed me to try acting for real, and my first big break was Sultana. The character connected with people, and that is when I knew I could do this,” he explains.

Balancing acting, producing, and writing has not been straightforward, but Dennis sees it as integral to his creative vision.

“Balancing acting, writing for others, and producing my own work hasn’t been easy but I am learning how to make it work,” he admits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Choosing roles with purpose

Dennis’ return to television in Mizani sees him tackle a complex character, Malo, in a series that explores crime and morality.

His choices reflect a conscious effort to align fame with meaningful storytelling.

“Watching him grow, lifting the Mombasa flag higher and higher, it means everything. He shows young people that it is possible. He doesn’t just succeed and disappear; he reaches back, holds hands, and shows people the steps,” Dennis says of Daudi Anguka, the show’s creator, echoing his own philosophy on mentorship and intentional storytelling.

A vision for authentic African narratives

Dennis’ ambitions extend beyond acting. He is deeply invested in authentic African storytelling, championing narratives that reflect real human experiences and unexplored history.

“I believe the future of African storytelling lies in authenticity. Human stories. Stories people can relate to. Some topics I am working on have only appeared in documentaries, not films. Even our historical stories, like Kaya Bombo or Nabongo, remain unexplored on screen. We don’t always need to invent worlds. Sometimes we just need to look around,” he reflects.