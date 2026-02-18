Age verification required
Pascal Tokodi & Azziad Nasenya join Maisha Magic plus’ 'Lazizi'
Selina co-stars Pascal Tokodi and Azziad Nasenya are the latest stars to join Maisha Magic Plus’ telenovela Lazizi, stepping into the story at a moment where power, fear, and ambition are already on a knife-edge.
Produced by the award-winning filmmaker Reuben Odanga, Lazizi follows a powerful sugar factory mogul (played by Mwaniki Mageria) whose pursuit of the Governor’s seat is driven not by prestige, but by survival.
As ghosts from his past resurface, dangerous relationships, buried secrets, and family rivalries begin to dismantle the image he has carefully constructed.
Pascal returns to the small screen as Marcus, a mid-30s entrepreneur who embodies quiet authority.
Grounded and emotionally intelligent, he listens more than he speaks and shifts the balance of power without force, commanding respect through clarity rather than dominance.
Describing his character, Tokodi said, “Marcus is a man whose strength lies in restraint. He listens before he acts. He doesn’t need to dominate to be powerful; his presence does the work.”
The multi-talented Azziad Nasenya stars as Natasha, a polished and strategic woman in her late 20s who believes status is power and love is something to be secured, not chased.
Carefully curated and emotionally controlled, Natasha moves through the world with intention, masking a deep fear of being replaced or losing relevance.
Azziad said, “Natasha is bold, layered, and extremely intentional. She’s a woman who knows exactly what she wants and isn’t afraid to go after it. But beneath all that confidence is vulnerability, a fear of losing her place and being forgotten. Playing her has been both exciting and challenging, because she’s always walking a fine line between control and chaos.”
With these two powerhouses entering the scene, alliances will shift, secrets will explode, and no character will be safe.
The series also stars Helen Keli (Single Kiasi), Vivian Nyawira (Njoro wa Uba), Isaac Okoyo (Reckless), and Zander Adika, supported by Joel Otukho, YouTuber Clare Karatu (Pishi Bomba), Mercy Mutinda (Zari) and Favour Akinyi (Paa).
