Advertisement

Pascal Tokodi & Azziad Nasenya join Maisha Magic plus’ 'Lazizi'

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 16:39 - 18 February 2026
Pascal Tokodi
Pascal returns to the small screen as Marcus, a mid-30s entrepreneur who embodies quiet authority.
Advertisement

Selina co-stars Pascal Tokodi and Azziad Nasenya are the latest stars to join Maisha Magic Plus’ telenovela Lazizi, stepping into the story at a moment where power, fear, and ambition are already on a knife-edge.

Advertisement

Produced by the award-winning filmmaker Reuben Odanga, Lazizi follows a powerful sugar factory mogul (played by Mwaniki Mageria) whose pursuit of the Governor’s seat is driven not by prestige, but by survival.

As ghosts from his past resurface, dangerous relationships, buried secrets, and family rivalries begin to dismantle the image he has carefully constructed.

Pascal returns to the small screen as Marcus, a mid-30s entrepreneur who embodies quiet authority.

Grounded and emotionally intelligent, he listens more than he speaks and shifts the balance of power without force, commanding respect through clarity rather than dominance.

Advertisement

Describing his character, Tokodi said, “Marcus is a man whose strength lies in restraint. He listens before he acts. He doesn’t need to dominate to be powerful; his presence does the work.”

The multi-talented Azziad Nasenya stars as Natasha, a polished and strategic woman in her late 20s who believes status is power and love is something to be secured, not chased.

Carefully curated and emotionally controlled, Natasha moves through the world with intention, masking a deep fear of being replaced or losing relevance.

Azziad said, “Natasha is bold, layered, and extremely intentional. She’s a woman who knows exactly what she wants and isn’t afraid to go after it. But beneath all that confidence is vulnerability, a fear of losing her place and being forgotten. Playing her has been both exciting and challenging, because she’s always walking a fine line between control and chaos.”

Advertisement

With these two powerhouses entering the scene, alliances will shift, secrets will explode, and no character will be safe.

The series also stars Helen Keli (Single Kiasi), Vivian Nyawira (Njoro wa Uba), Isaac Okoyo (Reckless), and Zander Adika, supported by Joel Otukho, YouTuber Clare Karatu (Pishi Bomba), Mercy Mutinda (Zari) and Favour Akinyi (Paa).

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Latest Videos
Professional occupations in Kiswahili Challenge
Entertainment
03.12.2025
Professional occupations in Kiswahili Challenge
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Mobile-first growth in forex trading in Kenya
Finance
19.02.2026
Mobile-first growth in forex trading in Kenya
Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata
Local
19.02.2026
Injury forces Kang’ata out of physical office for 30 Days
What is expected of Catholics after Ash Wednesday & throughout Lenten season
Lifestyle
19.02.2026
What is expected of Catholics after Ash Wednesday & throughout Lenten season
President William Ruto speaking at State House
Economy
18.02.2026
Politicians banned from appointment in Ruto's proposed Sh5 trillion fund
Pascal Tokodi & Azziad Nasenya join Maisha Magic plus’ 'Lazizi'
Entertainment
18.02.2026
Pascal Tokodi & Azziad Nasenya join Maisha Magic plus’ 'Lazizi'
NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa
Local
18.02.2026
Inside the rise of NTSA’s new little-known Director General Nashon Kondiwa