Global leaders adopt Nairobi declaration to strengthen tourism resilience

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 11:11 - 18 February 2026
Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi visits an exhibtion stand at the
The declaration also proposes establishing regional Tourism Resilience Funds to support small and medium-sized tourism enterprises, which are often the most vulnerable during economic and environmental crises.
Global tourism leaders have adopted a new framework aimed at strengthening the sector’s ability to withstand crises, following the signing of the Nairobi Declaration during the 4th Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference and Expo held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

The declaration, adopted on February 17, 2026, brings together governments, policymakers, and industry stakeholders in a unified effort to protect and future-proof the global tourism industry against emerging risks such as climate change, health crises, economic shocks, and geopolitical instability.

The adoption of the declaration also aligns with global recognition of tourism resilience after the United Nations General Assembly designated February 17 as Global Tourism Resilience Day in 2023.

The resolution highlighted the need for countries to strengthen tourism systems and improve preparedness for future disruptions.

Strengthening tourism policies and crisis preparedness

The Nairobi Declaration calls on countries to integrate resilience strategies into national tourism policies and laws.

Leaders emphasized the importance of crisis preparedness, risk assessment, and business continuity planning to ensure destinations remain stable during global or regional disruptions.

Tourism stakeholders also agreed to strengthen coordination between government agencies and private sector players, with the aim of improving emergency response mechanisms across the tourism sector.

Financing resilient tourism development

One of the major commitments outlined in the declaration is the mobilization of sustainable financing to support tourism recovery and growth.

The framework encourages governments and investors to support infrastructure development, climate adaptation initiatives, and digital transformation across tourism operations.

The declaration also proposes the establishment of regional Tourism Resilience Funds aimed at supporting small and medium-sized tourism enterprises, which are often the most vulnerable during economic and environmental crises.

Embracing technology and innovation

Delegates underscored the role of technology in strengthening tourism resilience. The declaration promotes the use of data, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics to help tourism stakeholders anticipate and respond to emerging threats.

The framework further encourages research collaboration and knowledge-sharing through global tourism resilience institutions to improve monitoring systems and resilience measurement indicators.

Promoting climate-smart and sustainable tourism

Environmental sustainability emerged as a key focus during the conference, with leaders committing to advance climate mitigation and adaptation measures within tourism operations.

The declaration highlights the need to protect biodiversity, wildlife, and cultural heritage while promoting regenerative tourism practices that improve destinations rather than depleting them.

Advancing inclusive tourism development

The Nairobi Declaration also places strong emphasis on inclusivity within the tourism sector. Leaders pledged to enhance participation by women, youth, indigenous communities, and vulnerable groups in tourism planning and development.

Additionally, stakeholders committed to investing in workforce training and promoting community-based tourism initiatives that ensure local communities benefit directly from tourism activities.

Strengthening regional and global cooperation

The declaration calls for stronger regional partnerships and cross-border collaboration in tourism research, crisis management, and capacity building.

Leaders agreed to work towards harmonized crisis-response protocols and promote unified global advocacy for tourism resilience.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Rebecca Miano, joined other global tourism leaders, including Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, in signing the declaration, signaling international commitment to collective tourism recovery and transformation.

