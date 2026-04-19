Ruto explains why Kenya's fuel prices are higher than Uganda & Tanzania

Ruto says Kenya's road network is larger than that of all EAC countries combined, and the cost of maintaining it is built into the fuel price.

President William Ruto has explained why Kenyans pay more for fuel than their East African neighbours, saying the country's development status and heavy road infrastructure investment make comparisons with the region unfair.

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Ruto spoke during a church service at the Karen AGC Church in Nairobi on Sunday, April 19, as public frustration mounted following a fuel price increase that took effect on April 15.

Kenya is a middle-income country; our neighbours are the least developed countries. There is a big difference. If you want to compare Kenya fairly with others, do it with other middle-income countries, and that is how you will get the figures right.

Roads, Not Neighbours

The president pointed to Kenya's road network as the primary reason fuel costs more here than elsewhere in the region.

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President William Ruto speaking at State House

He said a significant portion of the pump price goes directly towards road construction and maintenance, which he argued neighbours do not carry to the same degree.

Ruto said Kenya currently maintains 20,000 kilometres of tarmac roads, a network he said is larger than that of all East African Community member states combined.

An additional 6,000 kilometres are under construction, and the government plans to build a further 28,000 kilometres over the next seven years.

Our fuel supports transport infrastructure. The 20,000 kilometres we maintain here in Kenya is actually the same for the other six or seven East African countries.

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Where Kenya Sits in the Region

The remarks come after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced steep price increases on April 14.

EPRA raised petrol by 16.1% and diesel by 24.2% in Nairobi, pushing both above the Sh200 mark for the first time.

Fuel station

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Kerosene remained unchanged at Sh152.78 per litre.

The hike set off a regional price comparison that put Kenya at the top of the East Africa chart.

Uganda currently retails petrol at roughly Sh185 to Sh190 per litre and diesel between Sh175 and Sh183.

In Tanzania, both products hover around Sh189 to Sh191.

Rwanda trails Kenya closely, with petrol in Kigali at just above Sh203 and diesel at around Sh195.

Ethiopia has the cheapest pump prices in the region, with petrol at approximately Sh109 per litre and diesel at Sh116.

Government Intervention

The government moved to cushion consumers following the hike.

The Treasury reduced VAT on fuel from 16% to 13% for three months effective April 15, while approximately Sh6.2 billion from the Petroleum Development Levy Fund was deployed to stabilise prices.

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EPRA subsequently revised pump prices downward, with petrol now retailing at Sh197.60 and diesel at Sh196.63 per litre in Nairobi for the current review cycle running to May 14.

Global Factors

Ruto also cited global factors, saying ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran had disrupted oil supply chains and driven up international crude costs.

EPRA data shows the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol rose by over 41% between February and March 2026, while the landed cost of Diesel increased by nearly 59% over the same period.

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